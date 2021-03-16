NFL Free Agency: 5 options for the Browns after missing out on J.J. Watt

Two-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year, J.J. Watt, ended speculation around his future by signing a two-year, $31 million contract with the Arizona Cardinals. Many teams, including the Cleveland Browns, were interested in acquiring the veteran defensive end. With J.J. off the market, teams will now look at alternatives to bolster their defensive line and while it will be difficult to find a player of his caliber, there's still plenty of quality available in free agency.

Below, we look at five players that the Cleveland Browns can still sign to improve their pass rush.

5 Back up plans for the Browns after missing out on J.J. Watt in the 2021 NFL Free agency

#1 Bud Dupree

Pittsburgh Steelers v New York Jets

The former Pittsburgh Steelers' edge rusher suffered an injury late last season. He played 11 games in the 2020 NFL season and finished with eight sacks. The Steelers were undefeated in those 11 games.

One of the top-rated free agents by Pro Football Focus, Dupree is reportedly on his way out of Pittsburgh in search of a big payday. The Cleveland Browns would be a great destination for Dupree as he can stay in the AFC North and can play on a team with playoff ambitions. He would also be tempted to play alongside Myles Garrett and form one of the most formidable pass-rushing duos in the league.

#2 Jadeveon Clowney

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tennessee Titans

The Cleveland Browns were interested in Jadeveon Clowney last offseason and also gave him an offer sheet, which he refused. The #1 pick in the 2014 NFL draft will yet be a subject of interest to the Browns and the 28-year-old will likely be more receptive to the team's offer this year after their run to the divisional round of the playoffs last season.

While he didn't register any sacks last season, he is still young and among the most sought-after defensive players in the NFL. Jadeveon Clowney would form a great 1-2 punch alongside Myles Garrett if he does end up signing with the Browns.

#3 Carl Lawson

New York Giants v Cincinnati Bengals

Carl Lawson, formerly of the Cincinnati Bengals, hit the free-agent market this offseason. Another talented edge rusher in the free-agent market, he finished the 2020 NFL season with 64 pressures and 24 QB hits. Lawson seems to be a viable option for the Browns to explore in the free-agent market.

Moving from Cincinnati to Cleveland will be a short trip for Lawson and he could immediately go from a team rebuilding its roster from the ground up to a team looking to make a push to win the Super Bowl.

#4 Terry Hendrickson

The 26-year-old edge rusher will be looking to cash in after registering 13.5 sacks last season with the New Orleans Saints. Now a free agent, Hendrickson will be looking for a big payday after his massive 2020 NFL season. Another young edge rusher can be paired with Myles Garrett to help bolster the Browns defense.

The Saints are the only defense to have 5 players with at least 25 pressures this season.



#5 Yannick Ngakoue

Tennessee Titans v Baltimore Ravens

The former Pro Bowler struggled to replicate his performances from previous campaigns with the Baltimore Ravens during the 2020 NFL season. Ngakoue still managed eight sacks last season and at 26, he is just entering the prime years of his career.

One of the free agents that the Cleveland Browns wanted during the 2020 offseason, the team will definitely reinvigorate their interest in Ngakoue ahead of the new NFL season.