NFL Trade Rumors: 3 trades the Tennessee Titans could pursue for their defense

The Tennessee Titans defense finished 29th in the NFL in sacks. Tennessee finished the 2020-2021 NFL season with 19 total sacks. One thing the Titans do not do is turn the football over.

Tennessee Titans only had 12 turnovers compared to 23 takeaways which landed them at the top of the NFL in turnover ratio. Despite leading the NFL in turnover ratio, the Titans finished 27th in the NFL in total defense. If the Tennessee Titans want to make a run in the playoffs, they need to address their issues.

First order of business for the Tennessee Titans is to re-sign Jadaveon Clowney. The next step will be to find a defensive lineman through a trade. There are three defensive lineman that the Titans could attempt to pursue this off-season.

NFL Trade Rumors: 3 defensive lineman that will help the Tennessee Titans defense

#1 Geno Atkins (DT) - Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals DT Geno Atkins

Geno Atkins is coming off a missed season due to an injury with his shoulder and the Cincinnati Bengals are uncertain about his future. This could open the door for the Titans to offer a package for the veteran defensive tackle. Atkins will give the Tennessee Titans a veteran that has recorded a sack in every season but one.

QB pressures among DIs since 2010:

1. Geno Atkins - 580

2. Aaron Donald - 579

3. Ndamukong Suh - 559

4. Fletcher Cox - 503 pic.twitter.com/FY2Rhrr0nt — PFF (@PFF) February 18, 2021

Tennessee will be getting a defensive tackle that can develop a pass rush with the best of them. Geno Atkins recorded three seasons with double-digit sack totals for the Bengals defense. Atkins is 32-years-old so he is not a long-term fix for the Titans but he definitely is a short-term fix.

#2 Quinnen Williams (DT) - New York Jets

New York Jets DT Quinnen Williams

Quinnen Williams was mentioned during the NFL trade deadline as possibly being available. In two seasons with the New York Jets, Williams has recorded 9.5 sacks. With the Jets hiring a defensive mind coach, it is hard to say if Quinnen Williams will still be available.

Highest-graded 2nd year defenders:

1. Jeffery Simmons - 83.9

2. Quinnen Williams - 81.4

T-3. Montez Sweat - 79.7

T-3. Dexter Lawrence - 79.7 pic.twitter.com/M5R5mwpmmV — PFF (@PFF) February 22, 2021

The Tennessee Titans could use Quinnen Williams up front. Williams is still young and he has a lot of growing to do. At 23-years-old Quinnen Williams could have a bright future with the Titans. All it will take is a phone call this off-season and a good package to land a young talent like Quinnen Williams.

#3 Matt Ioannidis (DT) - Washington Football Team

Washington DT Matt Ioannidis

Washington is full of talent on their front seven and Matt Ioannidis is one of the foremost talents in the team. Tennessee will need to make a good package for Ioannidis but he is one of the defensive lineman that is obtainable. Ioannidis has recorded sacks in every season but one.

Imagine how much better the #WFT defense will be next year when DT Matt Ioannidis can run out there with the Predator in ‘21. Missed having Matt this season. pic.twitter.com/StPzsQVZ0X — Ed (@WFTHISTORYPHOTO) February 20, 2021

Matt Ioannidis will give the Tennessee Titans a young athletic defensive tackle. His best season with Washington was the 2019 NFL season where he recorded 8.5 sacks. The Titans may have to give up a little bit to get Matt Ioannidis but it will be worth it in the end.