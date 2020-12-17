Geno Atkins out for the rest of the 2020 NFL Season

Geno Atkins will end the 2020 NFL Season without a sack for the first time in his career

Cincinnati Bengals found out that defensive tackle Geno Atkins would miss the remainder of the 2020 NFL Season. The Bengals defensive tackle would suffer a shoulder surgery that would sideline him for the 2020 NFL Season. Atkins would be placed on injured reserve on Wednesday.

The news that broke on Wednesday put a stop to his streak in the NFL.

Geno Atkins defensive sack streak broken

The Cincinnati Bengals defense has missed defensive tackle Geno Atkins in the 2020 NFL Season. The shoulder injury that he suffered in training camp would linger for the rest of the season. The Bengals defensive tackle would do something that he has never done in his career.

Cincinnati Bengals would draft defensive tackle Geno Atkins out of the University of Georgia with their 120th pick in the fourth round. Since being drafted, Geno Atkins has made a positive impact for the Bengals defensive front. Geno Atkins would record 16 total tackles and 3 sacks in the 16 games he played in his rookie season.

If this is it for Geno Atkins in Cincinnati, he’s ending as a #Bengals legend.



He’s 2nd in all-time sacks for the Bengals with 75.5



He’s also the only DT that registered 550+ pressures from 2010-2019. pic.twitter.com/g41AScHhGt — Blake Jewell (@BlakeJewellNFL) December 16, 2020

In his first three seasons with the Cincinnati Bengals, Geno Atkins would rack up 23 sacks. In 2013, Atkins would play in nine games for the Bengals before tearing his ACL. In those nine games he would record six sacks. Keeping his streak alive with four straight seasons with a sack.

Entering his 11th NFL season, Geno Atkins was looking to make it 11 years in a row with recording at least one sack. In the 11 years that Geno Atkins has played on the defensive front for the Bengals, he has been the rock. Atkins has recorded 383 total tackles and 75.5 sacks.

On Wednesday the streak would end at 10 straight years with recording at least one sack. In the 8 games Geno Atkins played in, he would only see 30% of the defensive snaps. The Bengals defensive definitely missed his contributions when it comes to a pass rush.

The two sides will meet after the season, but the belief is the #Bengals will move on from Geno Atkins in the offseason, per @TheTylerDragon. Would save $9.6M in cap space, while leaving $5.2M in dead money. Atkins was placed on IR today with a shoulder injury. — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) December 16, 2020

The big question comes now for the Cincinnati Bengals and Geno Atkins. Atkins will be entering his 12th year in the NFL next season. The Cincinnati Bengals still have two more years to pay Geno Atkins. He signed a 4-year deal in 2018 that was worth more than $68 million dollars. Going into the 2020 NFL off-season, Geno Atkins and the Cincinnati Bengals need to have a talk about his future with the franchise.