Miami Dolphins training camp 2021: dates, schedule, location, tickets & more 

The Miami Dolphins took a big step forward in 2020. They finished second in the AFC East with a 10-6 record, narrowly missing out on a playoff spot.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa seemed to thrive under the guidance and mentorship of veteran journeyman Ryan Fitzpatrick. Now, it's Tua's offense to run and he has plenty of offensive weapons to do just that.

The Miami Dolphins drafted Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth overall selection in 2021. The Dolphins also have a stacked tight end core that includes Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe. Myles Gaskin will lead the running back room.

#Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa just hit Jaylen Waddle in stride over the middle for a 50-yard touchdown. Waddle may have been marked down but he was jetting for the house. pic.twitter.com/ua1DorVDbX — Safid Deen 💯💯💯💯 (@Safid_Deen) June 16, 2021

With fans gearing up to return to Hard Rock Stadium in 2021, the team will look to have another successful campaign, this time in front of their supporters.

Miami Dolphins 2021 Training Camp Information

When

The Miami Dolphins will report to training camp on the same day as the majority of the teams in the National Football League on July 27, 2021. This is just eighteen days before the Miami Dolphins' first preseason game.

Where

The Miami Dolphins will hold their training camp at a new facility right at home. The new training facility is located on the northwest corner of Hard Rock Stadium and will be called the Baptist Health Training Complex. This will be the first time in almost thirty years that the Miami Dolphins will have their stadium and training facility together at one location.

As of now, the NFL has said they expect fans to be in attendance for open practices. Official dates and times of open practice have yet to be announced. But the league did reveal that they are planning to have league-wide open practices and fan events on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Hard Rock Stadium will be allowed to open at full capacity for preseason games as well as regular-season games. The Miami Dolphins will have three preseason games, two away and one at home.

On Saturday, August 14, 2021, the Miami Dolphins will travel to Soldier Field to face the Chicago Bears. Their second preseason game is their only home game. They will host the Atlanta Falcons on August 21 and the two teams will be holding joint practices in Miami in the days before the game.

Joint training camp practices with Dolphins should help Falcons progress:https://t.co/qEAifTfJ1c pic.twitter.com/rIx0r6y2mB — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) June 8, 2021

The third and final preseason game will take place on August 29, with the Dolphins heading to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals.

