Atlanta Falcons training camp 2021 Dates, Schedule, Location, Tickets and more

The Atlanta Falcons had a disappointing 2020 season, finishing bottom of the NFC South with a 4-12 record. They have appointed a new head coach, Arthur Smith, this off-season.

The Falcons drafted Florida Gators' tight-end standout, Kyle Pitts, early in the first round. More recently, the Atlanta Falcons granted Julio Jones' request and traded him to the Tennessee Titans in exchange for 2022 and 2023 draft picks.

Matt Ryan will now have an opportunity to work with Pitts and Calvin Ridley in a new offense with coordinator Dave Ragone. A spark in the offense could be exactly what the Atlanta Falcons may need to be a competitive force again.

The Atlanta Falcons have a tough road ahead, as they face reigning Super Bowl champions Tampa Bay Buccaneers twice as well as other tough competitors. With rookie camp and OTAs over and minicamp now underway, all eyes will now be on the Falcons' training camp.

Atlanta Falcons Training Camp Information

When:

The Atlanta Falcons will report to training camp on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, the same as most other teams in the NFL. The Falcons will begin their training camp practice on Saturday, July 31, 2021.

Where:

The Atlanta Falcons will host their 2021 NFL Training Camp at the Atlanta Falcons Corporate Headquarters and Training Facility in Flowery Branch, Georgia.

The Atlanta Falcons will also host a joint practice with the Miami Dolphins in August. The dates of the joint practice with the Dolphins haven't been officially announced but should take place the week before the August 21 preseason away game in Miami.

Joint training camp practices with Dolphins should help Falcons progress:https://t.co/qEAifTfJ1c pic.twitter.com/rIx0r6y2mB — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) June 8, 2021

Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons haven't officially announced when and how many fans would be allowed to watch their training camp. Considering that the NFL will allow teams to fill stadiums at full capacity, fans are expected to be allowed into preseason games in August.

The Atlanta Falcons' first preseason game will be a home matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Friday, August 13, 2021. They will next have an away practice game at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami. Their third preseason game will be back at home against the Cleveland Browns.

All pre-season games at home will take place at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Fans who wish to purchase tickets for the Atlanta Falcons' home preseason and regular-season games can do so through this link on the Atlanta Falcons' website.

