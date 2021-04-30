NFL Draft 2021: With the fourth overall pick, the Atlanta Falcons select Kyle Pitts, TE, Florida

Kyle Pitts is the best overall talent in the 2021 NFL draft. He's also the best pass catcher in the draft class. Kyle Pitts had a breakout season during his junior year at the University of Florida.

Pitts' game is comparable to Jimmy Graham's. The Atlanta Falcons can use him in multiple ways in their offense. Kyle Pitts is a Week 1 starter and contributor for the Falcons.

Rumors were suggesting that the Falcons were going to move off the fourth overall pick, but instead, they used it to draft the best overall player available. It'll be interesting to see how Kyle Pitts contributes to the Falcons' offense.

How does Kyle Pitts help the Atlanta Falcons offense in his first year?

Kyle Pitts will be another game changer in the Falcons' offense. Pitts will join Julio Jones, Calvin Ridley and Russell Gage to form an enviable receiving core.

Kyle Pitts is a menace in the endzone and caught 12 touchdowns in his final season with Florida. The 4.44 40-yard dash time makes him a matchup nightmare for linebackers, while his 6-foot-5, 245-pound frame is impossible for cornerbacks to contend with.

Kyle Pitts' Rookie Season Prediction

Kyle Pitts will be used all over the Atlanta Falcons offense and will likely be successful in all the positions that he plays. Pitts has several skills that could lead to a successful rookie season with the Falcons. Veteran quarterback Matt Ryan will definitely utilize Kyle Pitts in the passing game.

The former Florida Gators tight end will have a similar season to his junior year at Florida. Pitts is a lock for 50-60 reception, 900-1,000 receiving yards and 5-10 touchdowns for the Falcons in his rookie season. The tight end will open things up for the other weapons that Matt Ryan has on offense.

If the Falcons end up keeping Julio Jones, Pitts will see a lot of attention and will have several opportunities to be successful. Kyle Pitts will give Trevor Lawrence a run for his money at the NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year award next season. The Atlanta Falcons just received a tremendous boost to their offense and their chances at making the playoffs in the 2021-2022 NFL season.

It'll be interesting to see how the Falcons utilize Kyle Pitts during his rookie season in 2021. Either way, this is a huge win for the Atlanta Falcons.