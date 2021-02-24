The Miami Dolphins currently do not employ a superstar at tight end like Travis Kelce or Zach Ertz, but they have three young tight ends with whom the team is comfortable. Mike Gesicki has the most talent in the group and could potentially be an elite receiving tight end in the NFL. Adam Shaheen and Durham Smythe also feature as part of the offense in Miami.

All three players are under contract with the Dolphins in 2021, and it is unlikely that Gesicki and Shaheen will be moved before next season given their potential and contract situation. Smythe is only on the books for one more year at a relatively low cost of just over $1 million and might be the player whose roster spot may not be fully guaranteed come training camp.

The show goes on. Just Keep Going 🤐 pic.twitter.com/12mcfCseSr — Mike Gesicki (@mikegesicki) January 27, 2021

NFL Trade Rumors: Three Free Agents The Miami Dolphins Can Sign At Tight End

If the Dolphins were going to bring in another tight end, it would likely be someone of the veteran variety, since the average age of their current tight ends is just 25.3. Who might catch their eye on the free agent market?

1) Jared Cook

Jared Cook’s best days are certainly behind him, but he’s been in the league for 12 years and has played with some of the best quarterbacks in the NFL. He spent a year with the Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers in 2016 and played the last two seasons with Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints.

As the primary tight end with the Saints, Cook caught 16 touchdown passes in the last two seasons, which fits well with how the Dolphins like to deploy their tight ends in the red zone. Coach Brian Flores and the Dolphins could certainly make good use of a veteran like Cook this upcoming season.

2) Trey Burton

After being an integral part of one of the most iconic plays in Super Bowl history with the Philadelphia Eagles, tight end Trey Burton has had a rather underwhelming few seasons since. He played one season for the Chicago Bears and spent the last two seasons with the Indianapolis Colts. With the Colts, Burton was part of a three-pronged tight end unit that also featured Mo Alie-Cox and Jack Doyle.

If Burton were to sign with the Dolphins, he would be deployed to a similar committee approach. Although still just 29 years old, it does not seem like the league views Burton as an unquestioned starting tight end, which was the perception after his spell with the Eagles. Miami would be a good spot for him to fit into a role he played well in with the Colts.

3) Chris Manhertz

While the other two names on this list can be a threat in the red zone, Chris Manhertz’s skills are more predicated on playing physically and winning at the point of attack.

Miami already has at least two, and potentially three other players at tight end who qualify as receiving threats. They might want to shore up their tight end group with a player who they can primarily use as a blocker. Manhertz can establish useful angles for running backs, which will always be valuable in the NFL.