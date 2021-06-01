New York Jets Depth Chart 2021: Predicting Week 1 offensive and defensive starters 

The New York Jets are trying to bounce back from a disappointing 2-14 season in 2020. With new head coach Robert Saleh, the Jets have already started making moves in the right direction.

They traded quarterback Sam Darnold to the Carolina Panthers and then drafted BYU quarterback Zach Wilson with the second overall pick in the draft. After finishing last in the AFC East, the New York Jets have a lot of work to do to compete with the Buffalo Bills, New England Patriots and Miami Dolphins.

New York Jets 2021 Depth Chart

Here is what the New York Jets depth chart should look like entering Week 1:

Offense

Quarterback: Zach Wilson, James Morgan, Mike White

Running Back: Lamical Perine, Tevin Coleman, Michael Carter

Wide Receiver: Corey Davis, Jamison Crowder, Denzel Mims, Keelan Cole, Braxton Berrios, Elijah Moore

Tight End: Chris Herndon, Ryan Griffin

Center: Connor McGovern

Left Guard: Alijah Vera-Tucker

Left Tackle: Mekhi Becton

Right Guard: Greg Van Roten

Right Tackle: George Fant

Defense

Defensive End: Carl Lawson, Vinny Curry, Kyle Phillips

Defensive Tackle: Sheldon Rankins, Quinnen Williams

Linebacker: Blake Cashman, C.J. Mosley, Jarrad Davis, Hamsah Nasirildeen

Corner: Bryce Hall Blessuan Austin, Corey Ballentine

Strong Safety: Ashtyn Davis, Lemarcus Joyner

Free Safety: J.T. Hassell, Marcus Maye

Special Teams

Punter: Braden Mann

Kicker: Sam Ficken

Long Snapper: Thomas Hennessy

Punt Returner: Braxton Berrios, Jamison Crowder

Kick Returner: Ty Johnson

New York Jets Depth Chart Analysis

Quarterback: The New York Jets traded Sam Darnold and wasted no time in getting his replacement, drafting Zach Wilson with the second overall pick. The Jets show they are ready to build for now and the future. However, depth at quarterback isn't the most stable, with James Morgan and Mike White filling out the spots.

Jets OC Mike LaFleur calls Zach Wilson a football junkie and said Wilson is always asking for more film to watch. — Brian Costello (@BrianCoz) May 27, 2021

Running Back: Lamical Perine's rookie season was interrupted twice, once by injury and the other by a stint on the COVID-19 list. With a new coaching staff, Perine should have a much more productive second season in the NFL.

The New York Jets also signed Tevin Coleman, who spent the last two seasons with the San Francisco 49ers. Michael Carter will be the third running back on the depth chart.

Wide Receiver: Corey Davis was a free agent signee this offseason after he parted ways with the Tennessee Titans. Jamison Crowder, who has also been a solid option on special teams, is a great number two receiver.

Braxton Berrios is used as more of a slot receiver and the Jets drafted Elijah Moore in the second round of this year's draft.

Tight End: Chris Herndon and Ryan Griffin are the options at tight end. The Jets will likely add more options before training camp for additional depth at the position.

Offensive Line: Center Connor McGovern signed a three-year deal with the New York Jets last season after four years with the Denver Broncos. The Jets drafted left tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker in the first round in hopes of added protection for Wilson.

The Jets have used the last two NFL drafts to build their offensive line, with Mekhi Becton drafted in 2020 to be the team's left tackle. Greg Van Roten at right guard and right tackle George Fant rounds out the line.

Alijah Vera-Tucker is listed at 6’5 315 lbs and Mekhi Becton makes him look small.



Oh, and Zach Wilson is back there somewhere. pic.twitter.com/qzClqBwHE8 — NFL Update (@MySportsUpdate) May 25, 2021

Defense

Linebacker: The New York Jets drafted Hamsah Nasirildeen for the outside linebacker spot. At the middle linebacker position, the New York Jets will start C.J. Mosley.

Defensive Line: The New York Jets have Carl Lawson and veteran Vinny Curry at defensive end. At defensive tackle, the team has Sheldon Rankins and Quinnen Williams.

Cornerback: 2020 draft pick Bryce Hall and Blessuan Austin will be the team's starting cornerbacks. The Jets also signed former New York Giants corner Corey Ballentine.

Safety: At strong safety, the New York Jets have Ashtyn Davis and Lemarcus Joyner. For free safety, the New York Jets have J.T. Hassell and Marcus Maye.

Special Teams

Kicker Sam Ficken has spent the last three seasons on and off with the New York Jets. If he stays healthy he should secure the starting job. The Jets signed Braden Mann in 2020 and he will most likely take punting duties again in 2021.

The long snapper is Thomas Hennessy and the kick returner is Ty Johnson. As for punt returners, the Jets have two options in slot receivers Braxton Berrios and Jamison Crowder.