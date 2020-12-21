NFL: Who is the best receiver in the AFC East?

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs has 100 catches on the year so far. That leads the AFC East, 29 more receptions than his teammate, Cole Beasley. So it's clear who the class of the AFC East is. The AFC is in transition and in this new era new superstars have emerged.

Stefon Diggs is the class of the AFC East. He combines production with efficiency in a way no one else in the division is actively matching. His teammate Cole Beasly places 2nd giving Josh Allen the divisions best 1-2 punch. Jakobi Meyers will excel as the teams #2 . #NFL pic.twitter.com/qONJRzXe3l — Mab Sidam Analysis (@MabSidam) December 20, 2020

The AFC East's Best One-Two Punch

Buffalo Bills v Arizona Cardinals

Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills boast the AFC East's two best receiving options in Stefon Diggs and Cole Beasley. They are the only receivers in the division who have more than 70 receptions, the star duo are also the only receivers in the AFC East with over 60 catches. The AFC East isn't exactly stacked at wide receiver but Beasley and Diggs have emerged as the class of the division. The duo are the only receivers in the AFC East to average over 60 yards receiving per game. The Buffalo Bills have done an excellent job of surrounding Josh Allen, they are a tight end away from having a complete receiving core.

The rest of the AFC East teams would love to have even just one productive, efficient and consistent pass catcher let alone two. The New England Patriots smack dab in the middle of a rebuild are suffering on the passing end the most, their best charted receiver Jakobi Meyers is efficient but averages slightly below 50 yards per game or stretched out to around 800- 900 yards for the season, great 2nd option numbers but very poor lead receiver numbers. The Miami Dolphins are in a better place but not exactly where they would want to be. DeVante Parker and Mike Gesicki grade as great complimentary options but none are efficient enough or overly productive enough to be their teams led option, they need a Julio Jones level receiver to take attention and open the field for them. The Jets are an atrocity but Jamison Crowder and Denzel Mimms making the leap will be decent weapon for Trevor Lawrence next year.

AFC East Young Receiver Report: N'Keal Harry and Denzel Mims

Denver Broncos v New England Patriots

Let's analyze the cluster N'Keal Harry is performing with;

Chris Hogan - Undrafted. Currently out the league.

Isiah Ford - 7th Rounder

Jakeem Grant - 6th Rounder

Braxton Berrios - 6th Rounder. Laughably formerly of the Patriots.

In other words it should be extremely concerning to all parties involved that Harry is performing like a late rounder/ undrafted free agent who will soon be out of the league. Harry's physical profile and college tape will probably buy him two to three more chances in this league but it is concerning that in such a down year where a new QB is desperately searching for a safety blanket that Harry can't throw that massive frame around and establish himself as the team undisputed #1 as his draft status should suggest.

Denzel Mims has all the tools to be one of the league's best down the field threats but terrible QB play, the lack of more stars to attract attention away and the limitations of Adam Gase scheme has made him look pedestrian. Trevor Lawrence and one of the leading minds behind the success of Tyreek Hill in Eric Bieniemy will do him alot of good.