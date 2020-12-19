NFL Week 15: Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos odds, picks and predictions

The stakes will be mile-high when the Denver Broncos host the Buffalo Bills on Saturday in the Mile-High City.

At 10-3, the Bills are on the verge of clinching a playoff berth and their first AFC East division title since 1995.

At 5-8, the Broncos cannot afford any more losses if they want to have a chance at making the playoffs as an AFC wild card.

The bad news for the Broncos is that their defensive secondary has been decimated. The Broncos have only three cornerbacks available after injuries and suspensions have depleted their depth chart.

The worse news for the Broncos is that they're taking their thin secondary into a matchup with the NFL's fourth-rated passing offense. The Bills are averaging 272.8 passing yards per game, and have the ninth-highest scoring offense in the league at 27.6 points per game.

Buffalo quarterback Josh Allen and wide receiver Stefon Diggs are having Pro Bowl seasons and could feast on the Denver defense.

The Broncos may have to engage in a shootout to win this game, but they'll need the good version of quarterback Drew Lock to show up.

Denver's offense line has protected Lock. He has only been sacked 12 times this season; only one QB with at least 10 starts (Pittsburgh's Ben Roethlisberger) has been sacked fewer times than Lock.

Last week, Lock picked apart the Carolina Panthers for 21 completions on 27 attempts, 280 yards and four touchdowns in a 32-27 victory. The week before that, he was 15 of 28 for 151 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions in a loss to the Kansas City Chiefs.

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos Betting Odds

Bills odds: -6.0 (-105)

Broncos odds: +6.0 (-115)

Spread: The Bills are -6.0 favorites on the road in Saturday's contest

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos Picks

1. Neither team will have a 100-yard rusher in this game

2. Bills WR Stefon Diggs will rack up at least 120 receiving yards

3. Broncos QB Drew Lock will not get sacked

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos Key Notes

The Bills are 4-2 on the road

The Broncos are 2-4 at home

The Bills have won six of their last seven games

The Broncos have lost four of their last six games

Broncos QB Drew Lock ranks last (35th) in completion percentage (57.3%) among QBs with enough pass attempts to qualify

Lock has thrown the second-most interceptions (13) in the NFL

Bills QB Josh Allen ranks 7th in the NFL in passing yards (3,641) and 6th in TDs (28)

Allen leads the Bills in rushing touchdowns (6)

Bills safety Jordan Poyer ranks 9th in the NFL in tackles (109)

Broncos kicker Taylor Russolino, a practice squad call-up, previously played in the Chinese Arena Football League. Russolino will be making his NFL debut 10 years after he last played in college

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos Key Injuries

Buffalo Bills:

S Jaquan Johnson (ankle) is out

WR John Brown (ankle) is out

TE Lee Smith (knee) is questionable

Denver Broncos:

LB Von Miller (ankle) is out

K Brandon McManus (reserve/COVID) is out

CB Bryce Callahan (foot) is out

CB Kevin Tolliver (knee) is out

CB Duke Dawson Jr. (knee) is out

RB Phillip Lindsay (hip) is questionable

RB Melvin Gordon III (shoulder) is questionable

S Trey Marshall (shin) is questionable

OG Graham Glasgow (foot) is questionable

Buffalo Bills at Denver Broncos Prediction

Prediction: Bills 27, Broncos 20

Money Line: Bills -250, Broncos +210

Against The Spread: Bills 8-5, Broncos 8-5