The New York Jets have just about locked up the No. 1 pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. With only three weeks to go in the regular season, the Jets are 0-13, and last Sunday's 40-3 loss to the Seattle Seahawks was their worst performance of the season. After a few close losses in recent weeks, currently the Jets feel farther away from a win than ever before.

After a tough 2020 NFL Season, the Jets have an even tougher off-season ahead of them. If they land the No. 1 pick, they have a decision to make on which quarterback they should take with the number one pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Do they select Clemson's Trevor Lawrence or Ohio State's Justin Fields?

Let's break down Trevor Lawrence and Justin Fields to determine who would be the better selection for the New York Jets.

Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson

Trevor Lawrence has been marked on everyone's draft board since his freshman year at Clemson. Lawrence came out in his freshman year and threw for over 3,200 passing yards, 30 touchdowns, and 4 interceptions. Not to mention, Trevor Lawrence took the Clemson Tigers to the National Championship and routed the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Trevor Lawrence would have a better second year throwing for 3,665 yards, 36 touchdowns, and 8 interceptions. Clemson would fall short of winning a National Title, losing to Joe Burrow and the LSU Tigers. The loss to LSU was the quarterbacks first loss in college. Lets take a look at the pros and cons of Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

PROS: The arm talent that he has is top notch. He can fit the football into tight windows and throws the ball with great confidence. His pocket presence is amongst the best and will be helpful in the NFL. Trevor Lawrence is patient when it comes to letting play develop. He does not panic when he is receiving heat from the defensive pass rush.

Advertisement

Trevor Lawrence is not afraid to tuck the football and run. His size is a key attribute when he runs the football. He takes long strides and is not afraid to lower his shoulders and deliver a hit on defenders. The best thing about Trevor Lawrence is that he is a winner. He has a winner mentality and can lead a football team on and off the football field.

CONS: There are times where Trevor Lawrence is too confident in his arm talent. He has gotten away with some throws at Clemson that he won't get away with in the NFL. There has been times where he decides where he is going to throw the football before the ball is snapped. He tends to lock in on his first read. This ties in with the decision of who he is going to throw the football to before its snapped. By doing this he fails to get to his second and possible third reads. His accuracy down the sideline could be improved. The downfall to how great Trevor Lawrence is that it can get him in trouble quick in the NFL.

Justin Fields, QB, Ohio State

Justin Fields came out of high school and committed to play football at the University of Georgia. He would sit behind Jake Fromm who now plays for the Buffalo Bills. Fields would not see much playing time in his freshman year at Georgia, but when he got the opportunity he would answer the call.

Advertisement

Justin Fields put up another Heisman-worthy performance against Michigan State on Saturday pic.twitter.com/UAyHoRbV49 — CFB Film Room (@CFBFilmRoom) December 7, 2020

The best decision that Justin Fields made was teaming up with Ryan Day at Ohio State. Day has turned him into a smarter quarterback. In his first year with the Ohio State Buckeyes, Justin Fields would pass for 3,273 yards, 41 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. He would take the Buckeyes to the College Football Playoffs where they would drop a tough game to the Clemson Tigers.

The 2020 College Football Season has been up and down for Ohio State. The Buckeyes have had three games cancelled on them due to the pandemic. Fields has only played five football games in the 2020 College Football Season. In those five games he has passed for 1,407 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. Justin Fields is looking to get his revenge on Trevor Lawrence's Clemson Tigers, he feels like the Buckeyes could've won the Semifinal matchup last season. Lets take a look at the pros and cons of the Ohio State Buckeyes quarterback Justin Fields.

PROS: Justin Fields has the arm talent to be successful in the NFL. He uses his baseball background to help him on the football field. His background in baseball has helped him become an accurate passer on the run. His running ability and decision making while running is what separates him from most college quarterbacks. He has added mass to his frame to be able to sustain the hits from NFL defensive pass rushers.

Advertisement

His ability to fit the ball into tight windows is impressive. When he throws the football in the tight spaces it doesn't matter if its on the run or in the pocket. His decision making has improved from his sophomore year and his junior year. He has gotten comfortable with throwing the football away instead of trying to make the big play. Justin Fields is a winner he has only lost one game since becoming the starter at Ohio State. The best part about his game is that when he throws the football it almost looks effortless.

CONS: The biggest knock on Justin Fields is that he only has one year as a starter in college. He has shown at times that he is too quick to tuck the football and run instead of letting the play develop. There were times during big games that he would get a little rattled. One key time was on the last drive of the College Football Playoff Semifinal game against Clemson. Fields had time to throw the football but instead of letting Chris Olave make a play, he released the football and Olave broke off the route. This caused the interception that lost the Buckeyes the game.

Who is the better selection for the New York Jets?

When looking at the Pros and Cons on both players, Trevor Lawrence would be the better selection for the New York Jets. Trevor Lawrence has more experience and has proven that he can play unrattled on the big stage. In three years at Clemson he has played in two National Championships.

Trevor Lawrence has the ability to be the next Peyton Manning. His decision making and arm talent and just his overall knowledge at the quarterback position is amazing. Trevor Lawrence is the best quarterback prospect coming into the NFL Draft since Andrew Luck. The New York Jets would be insane not to select him with the number one pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.