In a rematch of Week 1, the Miami Dolphins will look to get even against the division rival New England Patriots this Sunday. The Dolphins are in the middle of a hotly contested AFC playoff race and are hoping to secure a win at home to increase their chances of making the postseason.

The Patriots (6-7) will a few extra days to get ready for their trip to South Florida, as they last played last Thursday night against the Rams in Los Angeles. New England was blown out by Los Angeles 24-3, but Bill Belichick will likely have a game plan wrinkle or two ready for Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa.

Patriots defensive back Myles Bryant made an impressive play on an interception of Jared Goff in their last game, and the team will hope for more plays like that against the Dolphins offense on Sunday.

The Dolphins (8-5) hung in with the Kansas City Chiefs for about a quarter in last Sunday’s game, but QB Patrick Mahomes and their potent offense eventually took control, as they defeated Miami 33-27. One bright spot for Miami was the continued brilliant play of CB Xavien Howard, who intercepted Mahomes with a superb one-handed catch.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins Betting Odds

The Miami Dolphins are a -2.5 favorite on Sunday.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins Picks

--The game will finish under the projected points total of 41.5.

--New England Patriots RB Sony Michel will score a touchdown

--Patriots CB J.C. Jackson and Miami Dolphins CB Xavien Howard will have at least one interception each

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins Key Notes

· The New England Patriots Are 2-5 On the Road

· The Miami Dolphins Are 4-3 At Home

· The Patriots and Dolphins have played 107 total times, with Miami holding a slight edge 55-52 in the all-time series.

· Dolphins CB Xavien Howard leads the NFL with 9 interceptions

· Patriots CB J.C. Jackson is second in the NFL with 7 interceptions.

· Patriots QB Cam Newton is tied for second in the NFL in rushing touchdowns with 11

· Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has not lost to a rookie QB since 2013

· Dolphins head coach Brian Flores spent 15 years as an assistant coach with the Patriots

· Dolphins offensive lineman Ted Karras spent four years with the Patriots before signing with the Dolphins this past offseason.

· Dolphins LC Kyle Van Noy spent three full seasons with the Patriots before joining the Dolphins for the 2020 season.

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins Key Injuries

New England Patriots:

WR Julian Edelman (knee) is questionable

CB J.C. Jackson (knee) is probable

Miami Dolphins:

TE Mike Gesicki (shoulder) is doubtful

WR Devante Parker (hamstring) is questionable

New England Patriots at Miami Dolphins Prediction

Prediction: Dolphins 17, Patriots 13

Money Line: Patriots +120, Dolphins -142

Against The Spread: Patriots 6-7, Dolphins 10-3