2021 draft prospect profiles: BYU QB Zach Wilson

BYU quarterback Zach Wilson has been the most talked about NFL draft prospect since his college pro day. Wilson put on a show that will be talked about until the 2021 NFL Draft. Let's take a look at how Zach Wilson's college pro day helped his draft stock soar.

2021 NFL draft prospect profiles: Zach Wilson

-- Height: 6'3"

-- Weight: 210 pounds

-- Position: Quarterback

-- School: BYU

2021 NFL draft prospect profiles: Zach Wilson's strengths

Before the firework show that Zach Wilson put on at his college pro day, he was still a top three quarterback prospect in the 2021 NFL draft. Zach Wilson has seen his draft stock sky rocket over the past year. Wilson has great instincts and patience at the quarterback position.

This throw by Zach Wilson shouldn’t be possible 🤯pic.twitter.com/6WwqIiPLW9 — PFF (@PFF) March 26, 2021

During the 2020 college football season, Zach Wilson showed his ability to command an offense and spread the football around the offense. The chemistry that Wilson had with his receivers was remarkable. As soon as his wide receivers exit their breaks on their routes, the football is right there to catch.

Zach Wilson is sneaky quick and with his arm talent teams forget that he can run the football. His ability to escape the pass rush and throw the football on the run with accuracy is impressive. Wilson works through all his reads before deciding to tuck and run the ball.

2021 NFL draft prospect: Zach Wilson's weaknesses

Even with the performance at his pro day, there are still areas that Zach Wilson can improve at the next level. NFL scouts have said he lacks great quarterback stature. On his deep balls at times he doesn't throw them with speed. Instead of driving forward, he tends to throw the football off his back foot.

If there is one thing that worries NFL scouts about Zach Wilson is that he has dealt with injuries in the past. For one of his major injuries, he had shoulder surgery. This is concerning because it makes one wonder if he can withstand a full season of taking hits from defenders.

Some scouts feel that he will struggle adapting to the pass rush of NFL defenses. Another knock is the talent that he played during his time at BYU. That could be said about the majority of quarterbacks after the 2020 season.

2021 NFL draft prospect: Zach Wilson's career at BYU

Zach Wilson has improved in at least one category in each of the last three seasons at BYU. His junior year has been his best year during his college career at BYU. During his freshman year at BYU, Zach Wilson threw for 1,578 yards, 12 touchdowns and three interceptions.

Wilson saw an increase in passing yards during his sophomore season, throwing for 2,382 yards, 11 touchdowns and nine interceptions. The nine interceptions were the most he has thrown in three seasons at BYU. His sophomore season was where he struggled the most at college level.

Zach Wilson throwing session - RAW CUT ✂️ pic.twitter.com/zeGmSXvIcE — BYU FOOTBALL (@BYUfootball) March 27, 2021

Zach Wilson's junior season put him where he's at today. He has seen increases in every category since 2019. Wilson threw for over 3,500 yards and 33 touchdowns with just three interceptions. He also had a completion percentage of 73.5. The improvements he made over the off-season paid off and now has him sitting as the second best quarterback prospect in this year's draft.

2021 NFL draft prospect: Zach Wilson's career passing stats at BYU

-- Completions: 566

-- Attempts: 837

-- Completion Percentage: 67.6%

-- Passing Yards: 7,652 yards

-- Passing Touchdowns: 56

-- Interceptions: 15

2021 NFL draft prospect: Zach Wilson's career rushing stats

-- Rushing Attempts: 212

-- Rushing Yards: 642 yards

-- Rushing Touchdowns: 15