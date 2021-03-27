BYU Pro Day Grades: How did Zach Wilson cement himself as the second-best QB in the 2021 NFL Draft?

Zach Wilson has cemented himself as the second-ranked quarterback prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft. Some would argue that he has just made Urban Meyer question his decision with the number one overall pick. Trevor Lawrence has been a lock all season as the first overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.

While throwing the football on Friday, Zach Wilson made every throw look effortless. He was smooth in his release and made some throws that caused the people in attendance to cheer as if it were a real game. Zach Wilson has definitely thrown a wrench into things after his performance.

On that note, let's take a look at how Zach Wilson performed on his 2021 College Pro Day.

BYU Pro Day Grades: How did Zach Wilson perform at his 2021 College Pro Day?

BYU QB Zach Wilson

The number two overall quarterback and the second-best overall prospect in the 2021 NFL Draft featured at the BYU Pro Day on Friday.

Wilson only threw during his Pro Day on Friday. He went through about 60 plays, showing off his great arm strength and his ability to place the football on the money.

Even though Zach Wilson didn't perform any outside drills, NFL scouts had a decent view of the player. Let's take a look at how Zach Wilson measured on his Pro Day:

Zach Wilson's Pro Day Measurements

Advertisement

-- Height: 6' 2 1/8".

-- Weight: 214lbs.

-- Hand Size: 9 1/5".

On his Pro Day, one throw stood out more than others. Zach Wilson rolled out to his left and while falling away, he threw a long ball to the right side of the field as if it was nothing. He also made a 'Patrick Mahomes no-look pass'.

"That's the throw of the Pro Day season right now."



Zach Wilson showing off 🤫



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/Xz2cWdlJV1 — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) March 26, 2021

If anyone had any doubt about his ability at the quarterback position, Zach Wilson answered them on Friday.

He makes throws he shouldn't be able to make, and his arm strength is phenomenal. It's just impressive he is able to make the long ball throws and difficult throws seem effortless.

Teams in attendance at Zach Wilson's Pro Day

-- Jacksonville Jaguars: OC Darrell Bevell

-- New York Jets: GM Joe Douglas, HC Robert Saleh, OC Mike LaFleur

-- Atlanta Falcons: GM Terry Fontenot, HC Arthur Smith, OC Dave Ragone

-- Philadelphia Eagles: OC Shane Steichen, QB coach Brian Johnson

-- Detroit Lions: GM Brad Holmes, HC Dan Campbell

-- Carolina Panthers: GM Scott Fitterer, OC Joe Brady

Advertisement

-- Denver Broncos: GM George Paton, QB coach Mike Shula

-- San Francisco 49ers: GM John Lynch.

Well, that was some show Zach Wilson put on today at the BYU pro day. 😳



Joe Douglas and the #Jets got a really good look at the QB who could go No. 2 overall. Surely had feelings about him (either way) reinforced today. pic.twitter.com/9Pwoz7ECcB — Dennis Waszak Jr. (@DWAZ73) March 26, 2021

The top four picks in the 2021 NFL Draft had representatives in attendance on Zach Wilson's Pro Day.

Wilson didn't disappoint anyone in attendance and actually improved his stock. He will most likely go second overall in the 2021 NFL Draft to the New York Jets.

After Friday's performance, the number one and two picks in the 2021 NFL Draft are almost set in stone.

Zach Wilson's College Pro Day Grade: A+