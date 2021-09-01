NFL Roster Cuts 2021: Pittsburgh Steelers final 53-man roster, depth chart 

The Pittsburgh Steelers won the AFC North in 2020 but the season didn't end remotely like the team had planned. This offseason, the Steelers have spent a significant amount of time and money fixing the issues on both offense and defense.
Now that training camp and preseason games have concluded, the Pittsburgh Steelers have trimmed down their roster and created a depth chart for Week 1 of the regular season. The Steelers, as with most teams, could still make additional roster additions before the start of the season.
The Steelers will get their first test right out of the gate with a trip to Orchard Park, New York, to take on the Buffalo Bills.
Pittsburgh Steelers 53-man roster
Pittsburgh Steelers offense
Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may be entering his final season in the NFL, but the Steelers don't appear to have a succession plan. After ranking near the bottom in the running game, the Steelers drafted Alabama running back Najee Harris, who will now be Pittsburgh's lead back. The offensive line has been a battle all training camp and is finally set. As things stand, weapons are running a little low in Pittsburgh.
Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins
Running Back: Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr., Anthony McFarland, Kalen Ballage
Wide Receiver: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, James Washington, Ray-Ray McCloud
Tight End: Eric Ebron, Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry
Fullback: Derek Watt
Center: J.C. Hassenauer, Kendrick Green
Left Guard: Kevin Dotson
Right Guard: Trai Turner
Left Tackle: Chukwuma Okorafor, Dan Moore Jr.
Right Tackle: Zach Banner, Joe Haeg
Pittsburgh Steelers defense
Linebacker T.J. Watt had a career season in 2020 and many believe he was snubbed for Defensive Player of the Year honors. After losing Bud Dupree in free agency, the Steelers signed veteran outside linebacker Melvin Ingram and recently traded for linebacker Joe Schobert from the Jaguars.
Defensive Tackle: Cameron Heyward, Henry Mondeaux, Isaiah Loudermilk
Nose Tackle: Tyson Alualu, Isaiah Buggs, Carlos Davis
Defensive End: Stephon Tuitt, Chris Wormley
Outside Linebacker: T.J. Watt, Melvin Ingram, Alex Highsmith, Jamir Jones
Inside Linebacker: Joe Schobert, Robert Spillane, Marcus Allen
Left Corner: Joe Haden, Justin Layne
Right Corner: Cam Sutton, James Pierre
Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Tre Norwood
Strong Safety: Terrell Edmunds, Miles Killebrew
Pittsburgh Steelers special teams
The Pittsburgh Steelers' special teams will have a bit of a new look in 2021. The Steelers parted ways with punter Jordan Berry and long snapper Kam Canaday but have retained kicker Chris Boswell. Rookie punter Pressley Harvin III and free-agent long snapper Christian Kuntz won the preseason competition.
Kicker: Chris Boswell
Punter: Pressley Harvin III
Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz
Kick Returner / Punt Returner: Ray-Ray McCloud