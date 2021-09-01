NFL Roster Cuts 2021: Pittsburgh Steelers final 53-man roster, depth chart 

The Pittsburgh Steelers won the AFC North in 2020 but the season didn't end remotely like the team had planned. This offseason, the Steelers have spent a significant amount of time and money fixing the issues on both offense and defense.

Now that training camp and preseason games have concluded, the Pittsburgh Steelers have trimmed down their roster and created a depth chart for Week 1 of the regular season. The Steelers, as with most teams, could still make additional roster additions before the start of the season.

The Steelers will get their first test right out of the gate with a trip to Orchard Park, New York, to take on the Buffalo Bills.

Pittsburgh Steelers 53-man roster

Pittsburgh Steelers offense

Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger may be entering his final season in the NFL, but the Steelers don't appear to have a succession plan. After ranking near the bottom in the running game, the Steelers drafted Alabama running back Najee Harris, who will now be Pittsburgh's lead back. The offensive line has been a battle all training camp and is finally set. As things stand, weapons are running a little low in Pittsburgh.

Quarterback: Ben Roethlisberger, Mason Rudolph, Dwayne Haskins

Running Back: Najee Harris, Benny Snell Jr., Anthony McFarland, Kalen Ballage

Wide Receiver: JuJu Smith-Schuster, Chase Claypool, Diontae Johnson, James Washington, Ray-Ray McCloud

Tight End: Eric Ebron, Pat Freiermuth, Zach Gentry

Fullback: Derek Watt

Center: J.C. Hassenauer, Kendrick Green

Left Guard: Kevin Dotson

Right Guard: Trai Turner

Left Tackle: Chukwuma Okorafor, Dan Moore Jr.

Right Tackle: Zach Banner, Joe Haeg

Pittsburgh Steelers defense

Linebacker T.J. Watt had a career season in 2020 and many believe he was snubbed for Defensive Player of the Year honors. After losing Bud Dupree in free agency, the Steelers signed veteran outside linebacker Melvin Ingram and recently traded for linebacker Joe Schobert from the Jaguars.

Defensive Tackle: Cameron Heyward, Henry Mondeaux, Isaiah Loudermilk

Nose Tackle: Tyson Alualu, Isaiah Buggs, Carlos Davis

Defensive End: Stephon Tuitt, Chris Wormley

Outside Linebacker: T.J. Watt, Melvin Ingram, Alex Highsmith, Jamir Jones

Inside Linebacker: Joe Schobert, Robert Spillane, Marcus Allen

Left Corner: Joe Haden, Justin Layne

Right Corner: Cam Sutton, James Pierre

Free Safety: Minkah Fitzpatrick, Tre Norwood

Strong Safety: Terrell Edmunds, Miles Killebrew

In cutting Arthur Maulet, who injured his ankle late in camp, the initial top two contenders at slot are off the roster. Cam Sutton will likely be the primary slot guy, but would guess the Steelers are aggressive in trying to add another corner to the room. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 31, 2021

Pittsburgh Steelers special teams

The Pittsburgh Steelers' special teams will have a bit of a new look in 2021. The Steelers parted ways with punter Jordan Berry and long snapper Kam Canaday but have retained kicker Chris Boswell. Rookie punter Pressley Harvin III and free-agent long snapper Christian Kuntz won the preseason competition.

The Steelers have indeed moved on from P Jordan Berry, source confirms. Rookie seventh-round pick Pressley Harvin III wins the job out of camp.



Harvin and Berry went toe-to-toe quite literally. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) August 31, 2021

Kicker: Chris Boswell

Punter: Pressley Harvin III

Long Snapper: Christian Kuntz

Kick Returner / Punt Returner: Ray-Ray McCloud

