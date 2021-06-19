Pittsburgh Steelers QB depth chart 2021: Starters and Backup players

It's the final countdown to future Hall of Famer Ben Roethlisberger's NFL career. The longtime Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback is back for one last Super Bowl or bust run. The 39-year-old Roethlisberger has been the starting QB in Pittsburgh since 2004. So it will be a big loss to the franchise if he retires at the end of the season.

Outside of Roethlisberger, the Pittsburgh Steelers have a solid backup in Mason Rudolph, who has started nine NFL games. The third-string QB is the position up for grabs this training camp, with former Washington Football Team starter Dwayne Haskins battling Josh Dobbs to make the squad.

On that note, let's take a deep dive into the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback depth chart for 2021.

Pittsburgh Steelers 2021 depth chart - Quarterbacks

QB1 (Starter): Ben Roethlisberger.

QB2: Mason Rudolph.

QB3: Dwayne Haskins.

QB4: Josh Dobbs.

Pittsburgh Steelers QB depth chart analysis

Starter

The icon known as 'Big Ben' will again be the starting quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers this season. Roethlisberger enters his 18th NFL campaign with the hope of lifting the Vince Lombardi trophy for the third time.

Injuries have plagued the veteran QB over the past few seasons. But he showed again last year that he can still perform as a quality NFL play-caller. He threw for 3,803 yards, 33 touchdowns and ten interceptions in 2020.

The addition of rookie running back Najee Harris via the NFL Draft should help take some pressure off Big Ben. Juju Smith-Schuster returning on a one-year deal is great news for Roethlisberger, as it gives the latter his favorite target again for his final season.

Backup QBs

Mason Rudolph will again back up Ben Roethlisberger this season. The fourth-year QB will need to stay ready, as the Steelers veteran starting signal-caller has been injured frequently in recent seasons.

Rudolph has his eyes on becoming the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback next season and beyond. The 25-year-old has thrown for 2,089 yards, 15 touchdowns and ten interceptions during his brief NFL career. If the backup wants to be the next face of the Steelers' franchise, he will need to show the front office he’s ready for the job when he takes the field this year.

Pittsburgh took a flyer on former first-round draft pick Dwayne Haskins this off-season. Haskins started 13 games in Washington but could not find any consistency in his on-field play while also being involved in numerous off-field incidents. This could be the 24-year-old's last chance to make it in the NFL.

Josh Dobbs will be battling for his spot in the team this training camp. The third-year QB has yet to start an NFL game and is in his second stint with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Dobbs' training camp duel with Haskins could be one to watch out for this preseason.

