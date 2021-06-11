Washington Football Team training camp 2021 dates, schedule, location, tickets & more

The Washington Football Team surprised a number of NFL experts and fans by winning the NFC East and making the playoffs last season. Head coach Ron Rivera did an outstanding job leading his team despite never having consistent play from any of his starting quarterbacks.

After the pandemic forced NFL teams to cancel last season's training camps and pre-season, this year fans will be able to attend Washington's training camp.

Here are all the details you need to know about the Washington Football Team's training camp activities.

When does the Washington Football Team's training camp begin?

The Washington Football Team's 2021 training camp begins on July 27, 2021 and runs through to July 31.

Below is the complete schedule of events:

Tuesday, July 27 - Community Combine Day

Wednesday, July 28 - Training Camp Day 2

Thursday, July 29 - Military Appreciation Day

Friday, July 30 - Kids Day

Saturday, July 31 - Fan Appreciation Day

Where will the Washington Football Team's training camp be held?

This year's training camp will be held in Richmond, Virginia. The training camp will be open to the public from Wednesday, July 28 to Saturday, July 31.

The Washington Football Team training center is located at 2401 West Leigh Street, Richmond, VA 23220, just behind the Science Museum of Virginia.

How much does it cost for a ticket to attend Washington's training camp?

Washington Football Team fans can sign up HERE for free ticket releases and deals for training camp this year, in addition to team updates, offers, and exclusive content.

The training camp will be open to adults and children of all ages. From NFL Play, 60 youth fitness obstacle courses and various interactive tents, to special events, giveaways and other unique fan experiences, training camp presents exciting and fun opportunities for Washington Football fans of all ages.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha