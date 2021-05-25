Indianapolis Colts Depth Chart 2021: Predicting Week 1 Offensive and Defensive Starters

The Indianapolis Colts are looking to make a statement in the 2021 NFL season by winning the AFC South title.

The Colts finished the 2020 season with an 11-5 record, securing a wild-card spot. With the Houston Texans in turmoil and the Jacksonville Jaguars rebuilding around a rookie quarterback, the Colts will fancy themselves to pip the Tennessee Titans to the division title.

Indianapolis Colts Depth Chart - Offense

Quarterback: Carson Wentz, Jacob Eason, Sam Ehlinger

Running Back: Jonathan Taylor, Nyheim Hines, Marlon Mack

Wide Receiver: T.Y. Hilton, Michael Pittman Jr., Zach Pascal, Parris Campbell, J.J. Nelson, Ashton Dulin

Tight End: Jack Doyle, Mo Alie-Cox, Kylen Granson

Offensive Tackle: Julie'n Davenport, Braden Smith, Chaz Green, Eric Fisher

Offensive Guard: Quinton Nelson, Mark Glowinski, Jake Eldrenkamp, Danny Pinter

Center: Ryan Kelly, Chris Reed, Press Taylor

Indianapolis Colts Depth Chart - Defense

Interior Defensive Line: DeForest Buckner, Antwaun Woods, Grover Stewart, Taylor Stallworth

Edge: Kwity Paye, Tyquan Lewis

Strongside Linebacker: Bobby Okereke, E.J. Speed

Middle Linebacker: Zaire Franklin, Jordan Glasgow

Weakside Linebacker: Darius Leonard, Matthew Adams

Cornerback: Zavier Rhodes, Rock Ya-Sin, Kenny Moore, T.J. Carrie

Strong Safety: Khari Willis, Rolan Milligan

Free Safety: Julian Blackmon, George Odum

Indianapolis Colts Depth Chart - Special Teams

Kicker: Rodrigo Blankenship

Punter: Rigoberto Sanchez

Long Snapper: Luke Rhodes

Punt Returner: Nyheim Hines

Kick Returner: Isaiah Rodgers

Colts Depth Chart Analysis - Offense

Quarterback

The Indianapolis Colts acquired quarterback Carson Wentz from the Philadelphia Eagles to replace the recently retired Phillip Rivers.

Wentz has struggled the past two seasons but reuniting with head coach Franck Reich in a new system and scenery could be just what he needs to rejuvenate his career. Jacob Eason and Sam Ehlinger, who the Colts drafted out of Texas, will be the backups.

Running Back

Marlon Mack's season came to an early end in 2020 after suffering a torn Achilles in September. He re-signed with the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year deal this offseason. Jonathan Taylor and Nyheim Hines both stepped up as options at running back after Mack's injury and will look to continue the good work in 2021.

Wide Receiver

The Indianapolis Colts were able to re-sign veteran T.Y. Hilton on a one-year deal this offseason. Michael Pittman Jr. had a solid rookie season in 2020 despite injuries. Pittman Jr. is a lock as the number two receiver for the Colts.

Zach Pascal is a reliable third receiver who recording 629 receiving yards in 2020, his most productive season with the Colts thus far. Parris Campbell, J.J. Nelson and Ashton Dulin will round out the receiving core.

Tight End

Trey Burton was a valuable asset at tight end in 2020, but is still a free agent and will likely not be re-signing with the Indianapolis Colts. That means Pro Bowler Jack Doyle and Mo Alie-Cox will be the starting tight ends.

Backup options at tight end include Kylen Granson, a rookie out of SMU, and Noah Togiai, an undrafted free agent in 2020.

Offensive Line

The Colts offensive line has gotten better each year and by keeping almost all of their starters, the team has ensured they are in the best possible shape to protect Wentz in the upcoming season.

The Colts added former Kansas City Chiefs lineman Eric Fisher, who tore his Achilles in the AFC Championship game last season. It is still unknown whether Fisher will make the roster for Week 1.

Wentz will have Ryan Kelly at center, Quinton Nelson at left guard, and Mark Glowinski at right guard. Julién Davenport will be the left tackle while Braden Smith will be the right tackle. Backup offensive linemen include Chris Reed, Press Taylor, Jake Eldrenkamp, Danny Pinter, Braden Smith and Chaz Green.

Indianapolis Colts Depth Chart Analysis - Defense

Interior Defensive Line

DeForest Buckner was traded to the Indianapolis Colts before the 2020 season from the San Franciso 49ers in exchange for a first-round pick. Buckner recorded 9.5 sacks and was a first-team All-Pro in 2020. Also on the line are Antwaun Woods, Grover Stewart and Taylor Stallworth.

EDGE

The Indianapolis Colts drafted Kwity Paye in the first round to be the starting edge rusher. Paye will bring tremendous speed and disruptive skills at the edge that the Colts' defense desperately needs.

Linebacker

The Colts' linebacker unit will boast Bobby Okereke at strong side, Darius Leonard at weakside and Zaire Franklin at middle linebacker.

Cornerback

Xavier Rhodes re-signed with the Colts on a one-year deal for 2021 to be their starting right corner. Rock Ya-Sin will start in the left corner while Kenny Moore and T.J. Carrie will be the backups.

Safety

Julian Blackmon and George Odum will be the free safeties while Khari Willis and Rolan Milligan will be the strong safeties.

Blackmon is a solid free safety who had an impressive rookie season in 2020. He had 42 tackles, 6 pass deflections, 2 interceptions and 1 forced fumble.

Indianapolis Colts Depth Chart Analysis - Special Teams

The Indianapolis Colts' special teams is pretty much the same as it was in 2020 with Rodrigo Blankenship kicking and Rigoberto Sanchez punting. Nyheim Hines was the team's returner last season, mostly on punts. Isaiah Rodgers is the Colts' go-to for kick returns.