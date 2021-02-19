NFL: QB Carson Wentz traded to Indianapolis Colts

After months of rumors and endless reports by NFL insiders, Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz has been traded to the Indianapolis Colts. The 28-year-old has been a subject of interest in Indy since he demanded a trade in the closing weeks of last season but it was deemed that the Eagles' asking price to trade Wentz was too high.

Philadelphia has agreed to trade Carson Wentz to the Indianapolis Colts in exchange for a 2021 third-round pick and a conditional 2022 second-round pick that could turn into a first, league sources tell @mortreport and me. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) February 18, 2021

Wentz had reportedly requested to be traded by the organization after being benched in favor of rookie Jalen Hurts.

Now with Wentz out of Philly, all eyes are on Hurts who will be the Eagles' starting QB. While the former Oklahoma Sooner certainly had flashes late in the season, he will have plenty to improve on to convince Eagles' GM Howie Roseman and the team's coaching staff that he is the man to lead them into the future.

NFL: What does the trade mean for Wentz and the Colts?

After veteran QB Philip Rivers retired from the NFL, the Colts biggest need this offseason was a franchise QB. Since the departure of Andrew Luck, the organization had been shuffling with the likes of Jacoby Brissett, Brian Hoyer, and Rivers.

The conditional second-rounder in 2022 becomes a first-rounder if Wentz plays 75 percent of the snaps or 70 percent and the team makes the playoffs. https://t.co/quAYwcz7bd — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 18, 2021

The Colts are a perfect destination for Wentz, as he had his Pro Bowl year in 2017 when Colts HC Frank Reich was the Eagles' offensive coordinator. With Wentz being reunited with Reich, the chances of him bouncing back from his atrocious 2020 season campaign are high, especially with the help he will have around him.

But everything isn't set and done yet, as the Colts will have to deal with his rather large contract. The Eagles may have had to restructure the four-year, $128 million contract given to Wentz in 2019, but the Colts will certainly have the cap space to take on the whole contract either way.

The trade was a much-needed scenario for the Eagles and Wentz, who essentially gave up on Wentz after drafting Hurts in the second-round of the 2020 NFL Draft, rather than drafting players that would help Wentz be successful.

A fresh start is what Wentz needs and the Colts could be a top-5 AFC team in the upcoming 2021 NFL season.