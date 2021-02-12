NFL Trade Rumors: Why are the Colts questioning the Carson Wentz trade?

News broke last Saturday that the Philadelphia Eagles were going to send Carson Wentz packing in a blockbuster trade earlier this week. It is now Thursday and Wentz has not been dealt with yet. The Indianapolis Colts have been the team that has been mentioned the most when it comes to the Wentz trade.

This brings one big question from NFL fans. Why is it taking so long for the Colts to pull the trigger on bringing Carson Wentz?

Why hasn't Carson Wentz been traded to the Indianapolis Colts?

Philadelphia Eagles QB Carson Wentz

According to Luke Schultheis of Stampede Blue, the Colts 'want more of a two-year flier' rather than a 'full-on marriage' to Carson Wentz. That's not the only problem with Carson Wentz being traded. The Eagles could be holding things up as well.

It has been rumored that the Philadelphia Eagles want the same type of deal that the Rams gave the Lions for Matthew Stafford. If Carson Wentz is traded by the Eagles, they have to eat $33.8 million in dead cap space in 2021. The dead cap hit of $33.8 million will be the largest in NFL history.

From NFL Now on @nflnetwork: No indications right now a Carson Wentz trade is imminent. Everybody playing poker, as the #Eagles wait for an offer that's to their liking while the #Bears and #Colts explore their options. pic.twitter.com/wD6GHmE9wV — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) February 8, 2021

Not to mention that, Carson Wentz will be bringing along a $25.4 million cap hit and a $22 million cap hit in the next two years. The Colts are not the only team interested in Carson Wentz. The Chicago Bears are also interested and willing to give up their future to acquire Wentz.

It's hard for any team to commit to Wentz when his performance doesn't add up to what the Eagles want for him. He has only played two full seasons out of the five that he has been in the NFL. The 2020-2021 NFL season was his worst season since his rookie year and he played four fewer games.

It's very interesting to me that the #Eagles view Carson Wentz as Matthew Stafford in that trade as opposed to Jared Goff in that trade..



It feels like Carson Wentz is much more like Goff than he is like Stafford @GetUpESPN pic.twitter.com/PPVMDkLK91 — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) February 8, 2021

One area that Carson Wentz improved on was in rushing touchdowns. Wentz posted a career high with five rushing touchdowns during the 2020-2021 NFL season. The Colts wire reported that the Indianapolis Colts want more than just Carson Wentz when it comes to the trade.

The Philadelphia Eagles may have jumped the gun when it comes to reporting trade news about Wentz. Especially because trade rumors surfaced five days ago and the trade was supposed to happen on Monday or Tuesday of this week. Philadelphia are starting to realize that it's not going to be as easy as they thought to move Wentz and it could take a lot longer than expected.