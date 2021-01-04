NFL Trade Rumors: QB Carson Wentz wants Eagles to trade him

Rumors around the NFL had surfaced earlier this season that Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz would request to be traded in the offseason after being benched for rookie Jalen Hurts.

New reports have come out this weekend that Wentz still wants a trade, and the biggest reason is that his relationship with Eagles head coach Doug Pederson has been broken beyond repair.

Wentz was benched for Hurts as the starter against the New Orleans Saints in Week 14. At the time, Wentz was leading the NFL in interceptions thrown and in total turnovers.

Hurts eventually led the team to their first win since Week 8, showing potential to be the franchise quarterback and potentially marking the end of Wentz's era in Philadelphia.

Hurts was met with criticism when drafted

The rookie quarterback was drafted with the 53rd overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft, which sparked much criticism by NFL analysts and Eagles' fans. Considering the organization had given Wentz -- the No. 2 overall pick in the 2016 draft -- a 4-year, $128 million contract the prior year, it was clear that Wentz would be the franchise quarterback.

But general manager Howie Roseman had other plans and seemed as if he could not Wentz with his injury and playing history.

With the drafting of Hurts, it essentially gave Wentz the idea that the organization simply does not believe in him. It certainly showed the effect of a rookie QB with starting potential, as Wentz started out as what was his worst season statistically.

Through 12 games, Wentz had 57% completion for 2,620 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. Wentz simply did not look good on field, but Hurts seemingly looked good with some garbage time against the Green Bay Packers and exposing the Saints' defense.

Where does Wentz stand with Eagles?

Considering Wentz is a healthy scratch for the final game of the season, it says many things about his place in this team. It's clear that the team does not want to play Wentz in the event that he is forced to take over for Hurts, since his value would diminish in a future trade.

Wentz has plenty left in his tank, but it will be used elsewhere. Could Philadelphia make yet another mistake at the QB position by letting go of the wrong quarterback? Could be quite possible.