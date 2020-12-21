How far can the Indianapolis Colts go in the 2020 NFL playoffs?

The Indianapolis Colts just keep winning as the 2020 NFL Season begins to wrap up. Indianapolis has done everything but clinch a spot in the 2020 NFL Playoffs. In Week 15 of the 2020 NFL Season, the Indianapolis Colts defeated the Houston Texans 27-20, their second win over the Texans in their last three games.

Indianapolis Colts are on a three game winning streak heading into their Week 16 meeting with the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Week 16 meeting between the Steelers and Colts will tell us a lot on how the Colts will compete in the NFL Playoffs. The Steelers are currently second in the AFC Playoff standings and could be a potential opponent for the Colts in the NFL Divisional round.

Lets take a look at how the Indianapolis Colts will do in the 2020 NFL Playoffs.

Are the Indianapolis Colts a one and done playoff team?

If the Cleveland Browns handle business for the rest of the 2020 NFL Season the Indianapolis Colts will be sitting in the sixth spot for the 2020 NFL Playoffs. This would put the Colts on the road against the Buffalo Bills or Pittsburgh Steelers. Lets take a look how they compete against the two potential opponents.

Indianapolis Colts vs Buffalo Bills

The Colts will be bringing in more experience in playoff games against the Buffalo Bills. Their big key to the game would be slowing down the Bills pass offense. They will also need their defense to pressure Josh Allen and force him into mistakes.

The Buffalo Bills would be the better matchup for the Colts because their defense has the ability to get to the quarterback. Allen does not perform well under pressure and tends to get rattled. Buffalo Bills running game is not elite and they rely too much on Josh Allen. If the Colts get the Bills in the first round of the 2020 NFL Playoffs they will win 34-27.

Indianapolis Colts vs Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers would be a tough matchup for the Indianapolis Colts. Both teams have top five defenses and do not give up many yards. Pittsburgh has the better offense. The Steelers defense would cause trouble for Philip Rivers and the Colts run game.

This would be a rematch between the two teams from Week 16 of the 2020 NFL Regular Season. This does play in favor of the Indianapolis Colts. They will already have a look at what the Steelers bring to the table.

The Colts will have enough defensive talent to beat Pittsburgh but it will be tough. Pittsburgh would struggle to run the football against the Colts defense. The Indianapolis Colts would beat the Pittsburgh Steelers 17-10.

Why the Indianapolis Colts will not make the Super Bowl

The Indianapolis Colts do not have enough fire power on the offensive side of the football to make it to the big dance. Indianapolis does have the defensive talent to make it to the Super Bowl, but their offense will hold them back. Philip Rivers has not won the big games in his career.

Rivers has been to the AFC Championship game before but could not get the job done. He would run into Tom Brady or another highly talented quarterback. This year is no different, the Colts would have to beat the Kansas City Chiefs to make it to the Super Bowl.

The lack of talent at the receiver position would make it tough for the Colts to keep up in scoring with the Chiefs. The Colts defense is elite, but do they have enough energy to run around the field with the Chiefs wide receivers. The Indianapolis Colts have the opportunity to make a deep run in the NFL Playoffs but ultimately their offense will hold them back from making a Super Bowl appearance.