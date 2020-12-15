How long has Josh Allen been in the NFL?

The Buffalo Bills entered the 2018 NFL Draft with the seventh overall pick. Buffalo needed a quarterback that could step in right away and produce for their offense. NFL Scouts were raving about a quarterback that played for the University of Wyoming.

That quarterback was Josh Allen, but the problem was Wyoming didn't get much television time.

The 2018 NFL Draft would bring a surprise number one pick in Baker Mayfield who was selected by the Cleveland Browns. The New York Giants would take running back Saquon Barkley, and the New York Jets would select Sam Darnold. Everything was working in the Buffalo Bills favor with the surprising picks by the Browns, Giants, and Jets.

The Buffalo Bills would select quarterback Josh Allen out of the University of Wyoming with their seventh pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

Josh Allen's College Career and Rookie Season

In Josh Allen's time at the University of Wyoming he would hop on the scene as the starting quarterback in his sophomore season. Josh Allen would pass for 5,066 yards, 44 passing touchdowns, and 21 interceptions. He would add 238 carries for 756 yards and 12 touchdowns.

The Buffalo Bills were looking for an athletic quarterback that could throw the football and run the football if needed. Allen checked all the boxes for the Bills and to this day it seems to be a good fit. Josh Allen would have a decent Rookie year for the Buffalo Bills.

Josh Allen just threw a strike to Gabriel Davis to extend the Bills lead to 16.



With Allen having 2 passing TDs

Allen would start 12 games for Buffalo and pass for over 2,000 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. Josh Allen would make a huge impact on the ground for the Buffalo Bills in his rookie season. Allen would carry the football 89 times for 631 yards and 8 touchdowns in his rookie year.

Josh Allen is still improving in his three years that he has been in NFL

Josh Allen has made improvements in all three seasons that he has played with the Buffalo Bills. He doubled his touchdown passes from his rookie season. Allen threw three less interceptions in his second year and passed for 1,000 more yards.

First player in Bills history to win offensive player of the week three times in one season...



That's our QB. 🙌#ProBowlVote | @JoshAllenQB pic.twitter.com/rIwotf6qur — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) December 9, 2020

Entering his third NFL season in 2020, Josh Allen has put together MVP type numbers. Josh Allen has completed 68.6% of his passes averaging 7.7 yards per pass. He has thrown for 3,641 passing yards, 28 touchdowns and 9 interceptions. Josh Allen is on his way to leading the Buffalo Bills to their second straight NFL playoff appearance.

It's safe to say that in just three years Josh Allen has become the franchise quarterback for the Buffalo Bills.