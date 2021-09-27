Josh Allen becomes fifth-fastest to 100 NFL TDs, but who are the top four? 

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen had a spectacular game Sunday against the Washington Football Team. Not only did Allen have 358 passing yards, four passing touchdowns and a rushing touchdown, he also reached a significant career milestone.

The NFL Blogger @TheNFLBlogger Josh Allen with a Monster performance in week 3 Josh Allen with a Monster performance in week 3 https://t.co/yEjMQhAQ4L

Josh Allen became the fifth-fastest quarterback to reach 100 total touchdowns, which includes passing and rushing, in his career, achieving the milestone in 47 career games. With the feat, Allen is in pretty good company, having led the Bills to a strong showing. Here are the four players who reached the mark quicker than Josh Allen.

The 4 fastest NFL players to reach 100 total touchdowns

#1 - Patrick Mahomes, 39 games

Patrick Mahomes, who reached his own career milestone this weekend, passing for 15,000 passing yards in the shortest period of time, also leads this list. Mahomes reached the 100 total touchdowns mark just 39 games into his NFL career, during the 2020 NFL season.

As things stand, Mahomes currently has 128 total touchdowns.

#2 - Dan Marino, 43 games

One of the greatest to ever play quarterback, Dan Marino played his entire 17-year career with the Miami Dolphins. Marino held the record for hitting the 100-touchdown mark, which he did in 1986, until Mahomes did so last season. Marino finished his career with 429 total touchdowns.

#3 - Deshaun Watson, 44 games

Deshaun Watson also broke the 100-touchdown mark in 2020.

Watson did so in 44 games. The Houston Texans quarterback's career records are currently on hold as he continues to be inactive each week until a possible move is made. Watson currently has 121 career touchdowns.

#4 - Kurt Warner, 46 games

Also Read

Kurt Warner is the only quarterback at the top of this list who hasn't played for one more than one team in his NFL career. Warner achieved the feat in 2002 with the St. Louis Rams.

Warner also won Super Bowl XXXIV with the Rams and was named Super Bowl MVP. He finished his career with 211 career touchdowns.

Edited by Colin D'Cunha