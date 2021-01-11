NFL: Who is the best NFL QB to never win a Super Bowl

In the 1983 NFL Draft, the Miami Dolphins drafted quarterback Dan Marino with their 27th pick in the first round. In 17 seasons with the Miami Dolphins, Dan Marino started every game but two. In those 240 starts, he recorded a total win/loss record of 147-93-0.

Marino went on to lead the Miami Dolphins to 10 NFL playoff appearances. In those NFL playoff appearances, he recorded a total win/loss record of 8-10. In fact, out of the 10 trips to the playoffs, Dan Marino and the Miami Dolphins would only make one lonely Super Bowl appearance.

Let's take a deeper dive into Dan Marino's NFL career with the Miami Dolphins.

Dan Marino's 17-year Hall-of-Fame Career with the Miami Dolphins

In his rookie season, Dan Marino was named to the 1983 NFL All-Rookie Team. He bounced back in his second year and won the following awards: 1984 NFL AP MVP, NFL PFWA MVP, NFL Newspaper Ent. Assoc. MVP, NFL Bert Bell Award and NFL Offensive Player of the Year award.

Marino led the Miami Dolphins to a 14-2 record in the 1984 NFL Season, a year in which he won his first playoffs game against the Seattle Seahawks 31-10. He then continued his successful season by defeating the Pittsburgh Steelers 45-28 to head to the Super Bowl.

In just the second year of his career, Dan Marino led the Miami Dolphins to the NFL Super Bowl. Unfortunately, the Dolphins fell to the San Francisco 49ers in Super Bowl XIX 38-16. This was the only time Dan Marino would lead the Dolphins to the Super Bowl.

How Dan Marino proved that an NFL Player did not need a Super Bowl to be inducted into the Hall-of-Fame

A lot of NFL fans base the 'Greatest of All Time' on the number of championships a player has won. Marino may not be the greatest NFL quarterback of all time but he is arguably the greatest quarterback to never win a Super Bowl ring and put together a Hall-of-Fame career in 17 years.

Let's take a look at how Dan Marino made it into the NFL Pro Football Hall-of-Fame.

NFL Awards/Accomplishments that Dan Marino obtained in 17 years:

Marino was selected to 9 NFL Pro Bowls

He was also named to 3 NFL All-Pro Teams

1984 NFL MVP

1984 NFL Offensive Player of the Year

1984 Bert Bell Award

1994 PFWA Comeback Player of the Year

1998 Walter Payton Man of the Year

NFL 100 All Time Team

Dan Marino's Stats with the Miami Dolphins:

Completions: 4,967

Attempts: 8,358

Completion Percentage: 59.4

Passing yards: 61,361 yards

Touchdowns: 420

Interceptions: 252

Looking back, the stats and awards that Marino accomplished in his NFL career are remarkable. It's hard to believe that he put up these numbers but never brought home the Lombardi Trophy. His long list of achievements has seen him widely accepted to be the best NFL quarterback to never win the Super Bowl.