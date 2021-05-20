NFL Trade Rumors: 3 teams that NFL executives think lead the race to land Deshaun Watson

One of the biggest stories of the NFL offseason was Deshaun Watson's trade demand from the Houston Texans.

Many teams expressed interest in Watson's services, but trade talks took a turn when the quarterback was accused of sexual misconduct by almost two dozen women.

Post the allegations, the Carolina Panthers cooled their interest in Watson and traded for New York Jets quarterback Sam Darnold instead. While they aren't willing to openly admit it amidst Watson's legal troubles, there are still three teams that are still interested in the quarterback.

The Texans have made four QB investments this offseason:

Tyrod Taylor: 1-year, $12.5M max

Davis Mills: 67th overall pick

Jeff Driskel: 1-year, $2.5M max

Ryan Finley: acquired in a trade



With Deshaun Watson’s future in Houston uncertain, the team has filled the QB room up. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) May 20, 2021

NFL Trade Rumors: Teams that are interested in Deshaun Watson

#1 - Washington Football Team

Washington Football Team v Philadelphia Eagles

The Washington Football Team is a quarterback away from making a run at the Super Bowl.

Washington's defense is ready to compete and they've added key pieces to their offense that will help a quarterback like Watson. Washington signed veteran quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick as a short-term solution, but Watson will be a permanent fix for their quarterback conundrum.

The Washington Football Team could get Watson at a discounted price depending on the outcome of the lawsuits.

#2 - Las Vegas Raiders

Oakland Raiders v Denver Broncos

The Las Vegas Raiders are at a crossroads heading into the 2021-2022 NFL season. The team isn't sure if Jon Gruden is the right head coach and are also pondering whether Derek Carr has the "it" factor to lead their franchise.

The Raiders drafted horribly, but they can turn their offseason and franchise around by landing Deshaun Watson.

Deshaun Watson Resurfaces on IG to Show Everyone He's NFL Ready https://t.co/QuGD99xm20 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 19, 2021

Las Vegas will also be able to make a great offer to the Houston Texans for Watson. The Raiders can trade Derek Carr and draft picks for Deshaun Watson. Houston will get a replacement that can start right away, which is something Washington can't offer at this time.

#3 - Miami Dolphins

Miami Dolphins v Las Vegas Raiders

The Miami Dolphins' interest in landing Deshaun Watson is a head-scratcher because they seem to be all-in on Tua Tagovailoa.

Miami signed free agent wide receiver Will Fuller and added other assets to help Tua. But if the Dolphins were to trade for Deshaun Watson, Tagovailoa would definitely be heading in the other direction.