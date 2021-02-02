NFL: How many Super Bowls did Kurt Warner win?

Kurt Warner is always on TV these days as one of the lead analysts for the NFL Network. But casual fans may not be aware that before he became a broadcaster, Warner had a storied NFL career that didn't end very long ago.

Warner was the quarterback for the St. Louis Rams during an era when the team's offense was dubbed 'The Greatest Show on Turf', leading them to multiple Super Bowl appearances. But how many did the talented passer win? Let's find out.

Kurt Warner's Super Bowl record

Kurt Warner took the Rams to the Super Bowl on two occasions, winning and losing once apiece with the Arizona Cardinals; he has a career Super Bowl record of 1-2.

His performances in his first season as a starting quarterback was enough to not only get the team into the postseason but also to come away with a victory over the Tennessee Titans in Super Bowl XXXIV in 1999.

I don’t regret any part of journey I’ve been on & now more than ever am grateful that God chose to use me & teach me the ways he did... but there are moments, like today w/ my family & last night with the BIG trade, where the old “What If...” question pops in my head! #HowBoutYou — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) January 31, 2021

Kurt Warner's statistics over the course of the year were eye-popping. He posted a 109.2 passer rating by way of completing 65.1% of his passes that season, resulting in 4,353 yards and 41 touchdowns compared to 13 interceptions.

He won the NFL Most Valuable Player award and went on to win the Super Bowl MVP trophy as well, throwing for two touchdowns, including a 73-yarder to Isaac Bruce in the first quarter and 414 yards on 24 completions, finishing with a passer rating of 99.7.

Kurt Warner's next Super Bowl appearance did not go as well as his first, as the New England Patriots knocked St. Louis off in Super Bowl XXXVI in 2002.

He was unable to follow up on his previous Super Bowl performance with another strong showing, finishing the day with a dismal 78.3 passer rating, largely because he only threw one touchdown but tossed two picks.

His third and final Super Bowl appearance came years later in Super Bowl XLIII in 2009, where his Arizona Cardinals unsuccessfully took on the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Kurt Warner had a better game this time, throwing three touchdowns en route to a passer rating of 112.3, but it was not enough to avert a defeat.

Arizona were outmatched that season, sneaking into the playoffs with a 9-7 record. But Warner's veteran experience and competitive spirit helped them come within four points of reaching the ultimate pinnacle of organized football.