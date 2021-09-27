Patrick Mahomes adds another to never-ending list of impressive records

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has earned many accolades in his young NFL career. At just 26 years old, Mahomes has a Super Bowl win, Super Bowl MVP, Offensive Player of the Year and NFL MVP honors just to name a few.

Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs have not had a good start to the 2021 NFL season. After a 30-24 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday afternoon, the Kansas City Chiefs are now 1-2 on the season, the worst start that head coach Andy Reid has gotten off to in his tenure with the team. While there is sure to be a bounce back in the Chiefs' campaign, one wonders when that will happen?

Patrick Mahomes reaches another career milestone

It only took 168 passing yards into Sunday afternoon's game against the Los Angeles Chargers for Patrick Mahomes to reach another career milestone. Mahomes is now a member of the 15,000 passing yard club in just his fifth career season.

Patrick Mahomes has now become the quickest quarterback to reach the 15,000 passing yard mark in just 49 regular season games. Before Mahomes reached the mark on Sunday, the quickest to ever reach 15,000 passing yards before him was then Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford, now the quarterback for the Los Angeles Rams, who did so in 53 games. Along with more than 15,000 passing yards, Patrick Mahomes has also thrown for 123 passing touchdowns.

Patrick Mahomes just reached the 10,000 career passing yards mark in September 2020, proving how fast he has reached this next milestone. At the time that he achieved the 10,000 passing yard mark, he was the fastest to do so. That's due in part to the fact that Mahomes is the NFL's all-time leader in passing yards per game with an average of 309 yards in the last four seasons.

Also Read

Patrick Mahomes threw for 260 passing yards and three touchdowns on Sunday in the Week 3 matchup.

How long will it take Patrick Mahomes to get to 20,000 passing yards? Will it be next year at this time?

Edited by Henno van Deventer