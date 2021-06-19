How many times has Patrick Mahomes been on the cover of Madden?

The latest Madden video game cover was revealed this week in New York City. After intense speculation online, Madden 22 unveiled a cover featuring both Tom Brady and Patrick Mahomes. EA Sports had earlier released a teaser clip on social media featuring two goats and former cover athlete Peyton Hillis.

While many fans expected NFL GOAT Tom Brady to be on the cover, Mahomes’ inclusion came as somewhat of a surprise.

Is this Patrick Mahomes's first Madden rodeo?

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the cover athlete for Madden 20 in 2019. He became the eighth QB to grace the cover of the famous football video game two years ago.

Mahomes had only played one full season as an NFL starter when he was selected to be the Madden 20 cover athlete. It proved to be the perfect choice as the Chiefs quarterback would go on to lead his team to the Super Bowl and lift the Lombardi Trophy in 2020.

That season, Patrick Mahomes passed for 4,037 yards, 26 touchdowns and five interceptions. Unbelievably, he went one step further with these numbers in 2020/21.

After he was revealed to be the Madden 20 cover athlete, he told The Undefeated:

“When you’re a little kid, you dream about being on the cover of Madden … having your picture up there.”

Mahomes makes history alongside Tom Brady

Madden 22 is the first time in the history of the game that two cover athletes have graced the cover for the second time, in tune with the theme of 2s.

Tom Brady was on the cover of Madden 18, while, as mentioned above, Patrick Mahomes made the cover of Madden 20.

This edition is also only the second Madden cover to feature two NFL players.

The first was Madden 10, which featured Pittsburgh Steelers safety Troy Polamalu and Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald. Polamalu and Fitzgerald both starred in the preceding Super Bowl that year.

It would hardly come as a surprise if Mahomes becomes the first player to feature on a Madden cover thrice.

When can you play Madden 22?

Madden 22 will officially be available for purchase on Friday, August 20, 2021. The game is set to bring back features like face of the franchise, while also enhancing the legendary franchise mode.

