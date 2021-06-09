Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp 2021 Dates, Schedule, Location, Tickets & more

The Kansas City Chiefs have made two consecutive trips to the Super Bowl in the past two NFL seasons. In the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, an injured and depleted offensive line diminished the Kansas City Chiefs' chances at their second Super Bowl victory in as many years.

The Kansas City Chiefs have completely rebuilt their offensive line this offseason. Drafting and signing a combination of young and veteran linemen, the team has assembled an O-line that will hopefully create the best pass and run blocking opportunities for the offense.

Patrick Mahomes now has every asset he needs on offense to get down the field in a hurry. The defense will be led by veteran players like Tyrann Mathieu, L'Jarius Sneed and Anthony Hitchens.

But with the hope of another run at the Lombardi Trophy also come the anxiously awaiting fans who will once again be ready to pack Arrowhead Stadium. The first stop is the 2021 training camp this summer.

Kansas City Chiefs Training Camp Information

When:

Like with the rest of the teams in the NFL, the Kansas City Chiefs will report to training camp on July 27, 2021. The Kansas City Chiefs' training camp will begin on July 31, 2021.

The Kansas City Chiefs are one step closer to returning to St. Joseph for training camp in July. https://t.co/l4wytjSIjE — News-Press NOW Sports (@SJNPSports) May 8, 2021

Where:

The Kansas City Chiefs will return home to Missouri Western State University for their summer training camp. The Kansas City Chiefs, as with many other NFL teams, weren't able to go to an out-of-town location for camp in 2020 due to COVID-19.

With the camp back at Missouri Western State University, the Kansas City Chiefs will also be bringing the fans back as well. Fans will be allowed back at the Kansas City Chiefs' training camp this summer.

Each summer, Missouri Western hosts the Kansas City Chiefs for Training Camp, attracting thousands of fans making a big impact on local businesses. https://t.co/mqDs008A69 — KQ2 (@kq2) May 27, 2021

There will be rules and regulations that fans will have to follow when they attend the training camp. The NFL has already made it clear that autographs won't necessarily be available to fans. They will also have to adhere to social distancing norms at the camp.

The Chiefs' first preseason game will take place on Saturday, August 14 against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi's Stadium. The second preseason game will be against the Arizona Cardinals at the University of Phoenix Stadium on Friday, August 20.

The third and final preseason game will finally be in front of the home crowd on Friday, August 27, when the Kansas City Chiefs host the Minnesota Vikings.

