Why are Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones pumped up about Jarran Reed's move to the Kansas City Chiefs?

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive lineman Jarran Reed agreed to a one-year, $5 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. Franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes and defensive lineman Chris Jones are pumped up about the new addition to the team as the Kansas City Chiefs have found the perfect pass-rushing partner for Chris Jones by signing Reed.

Let's take a look at how Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones reacted to the signing and how Jarran Reed makes the Chiefs' defensive line better in 2021.

Patrick Mahomes and Chris Jones react to the Chiefs signing Jarran Reed

Kansas City Chiefs DT Chris Jones

Both Chris Jones and Patrick Mahomes took to their Twitter accounts to react to the Chiefs signing Jarran Reed and are extremely pleased with their new teammate. Chris Jones posted the eyeball emoji and followed it up by calling Jarran Reed's signing 'something special'.

Franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes also posted about his new teammate on on his Twitter page. Mahomes is all smiles according to his Twitter post on Sunday.

The Kansas City Chiefs' defensive line has received a major boost by adding Jarran Reed to their ranks. They will now have two elite defensive tackles who have the ability to shut down the line of scrimmage. Let's take a look at how signing Jarran Reed makes the Kansas City Chiefs better in defense.

How does adding Jarran Reed help the Kansas City Chiefs defense in 2021?

Kansas City Chiefs DT Jarran Reed

Jarran Reed is a 6'3", 306-pound defensive tackle, who has made a living in Seattle by making life easier for his linebackers. Reed requires double teams to perform at his best and this will open up the doors for the Chiefs linebackers to make plays in the run defense.

During his time with the Seattle Seahawks, Jarran Reed showed that he can contribute to the pass rush. Over the last three seasons, he has tallied 19 sacks and 66 quarterback pressures. Reed's inclusion in the team will not only open up lanes for linebackers but will take some of the focus off Chris Jones.

It’s pickups like this that ends up holding Derrick Henry to less than 10 yards in the 2nd half of an AFC championship game, welcome to Chiefs Kingdom, Jarran Reed 🏆 pic.twitter.com/ugWeEGRMz4 — Chiefs Highlights (@ChiefsHighlight) March 29, 2021

Jarran Reed's career stats

-- Total tackles: 194

-- Quarterback pressures: 66

-- Quarterback hits: 58

-- Tackles for loss: 22

-- Sacks: 22

When looking at the stats that Jarran Reed has registered over the last five seasons with the Seahawks, it's easy to see why Mahomes and Jones are pumped up about the Chiefs' new signing.