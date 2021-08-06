Quarterback Josh Allen signs massive six-year contract extension with Buffalo Bills

It's a good day to be a Buffalo Bills fan. The Bills have officially signed franchise quarterback Josh Allen to a six-year extension that runs to 2028.

We’ve agreed to terms with QB Josh Allen on a six-year extension through 2028‼️ #BillsMafia



That the Buffalo Bills wanted to tie down Josh Allen to a long-term contract is hardly a surprise given his stats last season. In his third NFL season, the quarterback broke all single-season franchise records and finished second only to Aaron Rodgers in the league MVP standings.

Josh Allen's explosive 2020 season

The Bills star had 37 touchdown passes last year. He accomplished a total of 396 completions with a completion percentage of 69.2. Showing great arm strength, he had eight 300-yard games and threw for a total of 4,544 passing yards. Josh Allen also scored 46 touchdowns, showcasing his versatility.

His stellar performances were part of the reason the Buffalo Bills went all the way to the AFC Championship game after 13 wins in the regular season. His relationship with coach Sean McDermott remains strong. He was also named Second-Team All-Pro and was selected to the Pro Bowl.

Last season, Josh Allen became the first player with at least...

- 4,500 Pass yards (4,544)

- 35 Pass TD (37)

- 5 Rush TD (8)

At the age of 25, Allen can become a bonafide superstar and lead the league charts for years to come. It also helps that the former first-round pick had earlier confirmed that he wanted to spend his entire career in Buffalo.

The nitty-gritty of Josh Allen's contract extension

Josh Allen is reported to have signed a deal worth $258 million for six years, with $150 million guaranteed.

.@BuffaloBills QB Josh Allen has agreed on a 6-year, $258 million contract extension through 2028.



$150 million guaranteed, $43 million per year 💰



The Buffalo Bills management concluded that this is a small price to pay for the former seventh overall draft pick, who has continued to improve in each of his previous three years.

With the quarterback position now settled, the Buffalo Bills will be looking to go one further than last season and make it all the way to the Super Bowl this year. They will be hoping that Josh Allen will be the one to lead them to their elusive first ring.

