Why is Tom Brady called the GOAT?

When thinking of the GOAT, the first name that typically comes up is QB Tom Brady. It's hard to figure out who the "GOAT" actually is when it comes to the NFL. Tom Brady isn't considered GOAT by everyone as QB Aaron Rodgers and Drew Brees are just a few legendary players to be considered as the GOAT by a few fans in the NFL.

It is truly a disputed topic among fans, but those who have watched football since the 2000s know why Tom Brady is truly considered the GOAT.

What does "GOAT" stand for and does Tom Brady deserve the nickname?

In any sport, "GOAT" stands for "Greatest of All Time." For the longest time, Brady has been considered the GOAT with what he accomplished as the QB for the New England Patriots.

As their QB for 20 seasons, Tom Brady won six Super Bowls, four Super Bowl MVPs, three league MVP awards, named to 14 Pro Bowls, two OPOY awards, and much more. The list goes on even more, as Tom Brady crafted a successful legacy with HC Bill Belichick, despite not having help all the time in New England.

Most of success comes in the big stage, in the playoffs, where Tom Brady has been dominant every year. He has the most playoff wins by any player or head coach (33), has the most touchdown passes (80), most passing yards (12,248), most division titles (16) and many more records in the postseason.

When it comes to the Super Bowl, Tom Brady easily trumps the likes of Rodgers and Brees, as he's had nine Super Bowl appearances, the most by any player. He also holds several records within the finale, with the most wins (6), most touchdowns (18), most passing yards (2,838), oldest QB to start and win a Super Bowl (age 41), and more.

There is certainly an argument for Rodgers and Brees to be the GOAT as well, but Tom Brady continues to be considered the one and only. The GOAT himself is back in the Super Bowl, this time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for his chance to win his 7th ring. Tom Brady showed everyone in the league that he isn't a system QB after all and he will be eager to cement his legacy as the GOAT once and for all.