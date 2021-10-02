Aaron Rodgers could pass Dan Marino and Philip Rivers on all-time list in Week 4

It is no secret that Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is one of the best throwers of the football the game has ever seen. So much so that on Sunday, Rodgers has the chance to go within touching distance of the top five all-time in career passing touchdowns.

Facing the Pittsburgh Steelers, who gave up 24 points to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals last time out, Rodgers has a real chance to move past some of the game's greats.

Currently on 418 touchdown passes, Rodgers is seventh all-time and can move past Miami Dolphins legend Dan Marino (420 TDs) who is sixth, and former Los Angeles Chargers and Indianapolis Colts quarterback Philip Rivers (421 TDs), who is fifth on the all-time list.

Rodgers threw for three touchdowns in the win over the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday Night Football. Should he at least match that, he would be level with Rivers at fifth in the table.

Head coach Mike Tomlin and his Steelers defense have allowed six touchdown passes in three games this year, and you wouldn't bet against Rodgers throwing for at least two or three on Sunday.

Rodgers has a chance at history

Dan Marion’s record of 420 touchdown passes has been passed by only five quarterbacks: Tom Brady, Drew Brees, Peyton Manning, Brett Favre and Phillip Rivers. Should Rodgers do the same, he will be just the sixth quarterback to do so.

During his incredible MVP season last year, in which he threw for a league-high 48 touchdowns, Rodgers became just the seventh quarterback in league history to enter the 400 passing touchdowns club, and he only needed 193 games to do so. Rodgers reached that milestone faster than any other quarterback.

With many still unsure exactly what the future holds for Rodgers, as he has stated during pre-season that he was 50/50 whether he would play football or retire, the allure of breaking records could prove too strong to ignore for the 37-year-old.

Should he pass Rivers and Marino, the next record Rodgers could seek to claim is getting to 500 passing touchdowns before throwing 100 interceptions.

As it stands, last year's MVP would need to toss 82 more touchdowns to only nine interceptions, which seems like a tall order. Furthermore, it would require Rodgers to at least play next year and possibly the following year, making him nearly 40 years of age.

At the time of writing, Aaron Rodgers is in the top 10 for completions, passing yards and is third all-time in average passer rating (103.9) behind Patrick Mahomes (108.9) and Deshaun Watson (104.5).

With a real chance of records being broken, Sunday’s match between the Packers and Steelers has a little more meaning behind it than it otherwise would have.

