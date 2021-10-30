Kyler Murray injury: What happened to Cardinals QB?

The Arizona Cardinals and the Green Bay Packers played a weird but fun game on Thursday Night Football to open up Week 8. The Cardinals couldn't finish the game-winning drive to avoid their first loss of the season, and they became the last team to lose their undefeated status.

The game had major playoff implications. There is more than a 97 percent chance that these teams will be in the postseason, according to FiveThirtyEight. But they are now tied with a 7-1 record, the best in the league, and the Packers hold the tiebreaker over the Cardinals.

Arizona fans might have got even worse news as Kyler Murray was seen leaving the stadium in a walking boot following the 24-21 loss. It looks like Murray was able to avoid anything major, though.

David J. Chao - ProFootballDoc @ProFootballDoc #KylerMurray left ankle injury on the gift "1st down" affects outcome. See how with the eversion sprain, he doesn't step into the throw that was picked. (Receiver didn't help him either). #KylerMurray left ankle injury on the gift "1st down" affects outcome. See how with the eversion sprain, he doesn't step into the throw that was picked. (Receiver didn't help him either). https://t.co/4v7nynkxBW

What happened to Kyler Murray?

As the Cardinals marched down the field to score a game-winning touchdown, or at least a field goal to try and tie the game, Murray ran a read-option and was tackled from behind by Darnell Savage, who grabbed his legs to bring the quarterback down.

On the very next play, Murray threw a game-ending interception that closed the game. It wasn't his fault, as A.J. Green wasn't looking for the ball in what was supposed to be a back-shoulder fade, but the quarterback clearly couldn't set his foot to throw as well.

Murray had to be helped off the field after the play, and there was concern about an ankle injury. Those concerns grew bigger when he was spotted leaving the stadium in a walking boot.

Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero #Cardinals QB Kyler Murray left the stadium in a walking boot after twisting his ankle late in Thursday night’s loss to the #Packers , but Murray should be fine moving forward. Extra rest time before Nov. 7 game against San Francisco. #Cardinals QB Kyler Murray left the stadium in a walking boot after twisting his ankle late in Thursday night’s loss to the #Packers, but Murray should be fine moving forward. Extra rest time before Nov. 7 game against San Francisco. https://t.co/7lPLop2OKq

Thankfully, it looks like he should be fine, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The reporter stated that the walking boot was nothing more than a precautionary measure, reminding that, since it was a Thursday game, there will be three extra days of rest.

Murray injury might affect his playstyle

The greatest news coming from Arizona's camp is that Murray has not suffered a major injury, but it's still worth monitoring because of how he plays.

Because of his short frame for the position, Murray relies on his legs much more than the average NFL quarterback. He scrambles a lot and he also moves outside the pocket in a lot of throws, so his mobility is vital for his best games.

If the quarterback is not 100 percent, then the Cardinals will have a dilemma in Week 9 between resting him to avoid aggravating the injury or risking him. But the fact that there is no ligament damage is already fantastic news for the team.

