Aaron Rodgers injury: Packers QB finally comes clean on toe injury

There has been growing speculation about the injury Aaron Rodgers has recently been dealing with. Many had previously believed the toe injury to be somehow related to Rodgers contracting Covid-19.

Rodgers did start for the Packers in their loss to division rivals Minnesota Vikings, though he was held to only 15 reps during Friday's practice. Rodgers went on The Pat McAfee Show to discuss a couple of things: his injury and, well, Covid.

Rodgers also had a press conference this morning in which he finally revealed what the toe injury is. He is currently dealing with a fractured toe that has limited his practice time.

Aaron Rodgers clarifies it's not COVID toe

The Green Bay Packers are set to host the Los Angeles Rams in a very important NFC match that could hold deeper playoff implications. Rodgers, however, has been dealing with this toe injury since before the Vikings game. Ian Rapoport reported that Rodgers was dealing with the injury despite his severe pain.

Ian Rapoport @RapSheet Tom Pelissero @TomPelissero #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will start today against the #Vikings despite a painful toe injury that limited him to only about 15 reps in practice Friday, per sources. The hope is it’ll improve with rest at the bye, but between the toe and COVID, limited practice time is a concern. #Packers QB Aaron Rodgers will start today against the #Vikings despite a painful toe injury that limited him to only about 15 reps in practice Friday, per sources. The hope is it’ll improve with rest at the bye, but between the toe and COVID, limited practice time is a concern. While Aaron Rodgers will play today, the toe injury is a real and concerning injury. Rodgers will likely have to deal with it for the remainder of the season, source said. twitter.com/TomPelissero/s… While Aaron Rodgers will play today, the toe injury is a real and concerning injury. Rodgers will likely have to deal with it for the remainder of the season, source said. twitter.com/TomPelissero/s…

Rodgers' injury could have led to the Packers' loss in the game against the Vikings. Anyone with a broken toe is likely to have issues throwing the ball while stepping on the leading foot. The fact that Rodgers played an entire game with a broken toe and still nearly won the match shows just how tough he is.

Now Rodgers has officially revealed that he has a fractured toe, which is the result of all the excruciating pain that he has been dealing with. That is a terrible injury to have for any football quarterback, as there is plenty of running and stepping forward that happens. The Packers quarteback has also clarified that his toe injury has nothing to do with him contracting Covid-19.

As it stands right now, Rodgers has been held out of practice to allow his toe to heal. The Packers have not made any indications about his status, though he remains questionable to start. Should Rodgers need more time to heal, Jordan Love is likely to get the start.

The last time Love started was after Rodgers contracted Covid-19. Love went 190 yards with one TD and one INT in the loss to the Chiefs. It would appear that Love isn't quite the quarterback the Packers need to start over Rodgers.

Broken toes usually take anywhere from four to six weeks to heel, but Rodgers is apparently planning to soldier his way through the injury for a few games. The Packers quarterback may need to rest his toe this week but could start against the Rams.

