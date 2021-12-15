Aaron Rodgers not happy with the internet over grilling of Chris Collinsworth for calling Packers QB "honest" 

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has been one of the more polarizing players in the NFL and in sports this year. He has made comments regarding COVID-19 and his vaccination status. A reporter asked him in August of this year whether he had been vaccinated against the virus, replying:

“Yeah, I’ve been immunized”

However, when news broke that the nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback contracted the virus, it was uncovered that he was not really vaccinated at all. For some sports fans and non-sports fans alike, Rogers' previous statement was seen as dishonest and misleading. Yet for NBC Sunday Night Football lead analyst Cris Collinsworth, he saw Rodgers as quite the opposite, saying in the Packers’ Sunday night game versus the Chicago Bears, the following:

“He doesn't care. Have you seen a guy, and in particular this year, be more honest about everything?"

Read: "Have you seen a guy be more honest?" - Cris Collinsworth's take on Aaron Rodgers might not be something everyone agrees with

Many people disagreed with Collinsworth’s comments during the broadcast, expressing their displeasure. Rodgers was not all that pleased with those who took offense to what the NBC Sunday Night Football lead analyst said. In his weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers told McAfee and former Packers linebacker AJ Hawk:

"You do the immunization protocol and then you champion yourself as immunized... Multiple weeks, months, immunization protocol and then you say you're immunized."

Before the three-time NFL MVP could continue the conversation on the matter, McAfee promptly cut him off. For Rodgers, it has been a year for him as people see the quarterback in a very different light.

Christopher Harris @HarrisFootball Collinsworth: "Have you ever seen someone be as honest about everything this season as Aaron Rodgers?" Collinsworth: "Have you ever seen someone be as honest about everything this season as Aaron Rodgers?" https://t.co/ENbzEIHE5V

Rodgers Defends His Stance on the Vaccine

Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

The Super Bowl-winning quarterback defended his stance on not taking the COVID-19 vaccine in a previous appearance on McAfee’s show:

“I made a decision that was in the best interest based on consulting with my doctors...not everybody’s going to understand that necessarily, but I respect everybody’s opinion.”

Rodgers mentioned that he consulted podcaster and MMA commentator Joe Rogan regarding an alternative to the vaccine with a drug called Ivermectin. According to the FDA (Food and Drug Administration), there is no proof at all that the drug can combat against Covid-19.

Kevin Turner @ktfuntweets Cris Collinsworth hypes up Aaron Rodgers for his honesty, after Rodgers told the biggest lie of all about his vaccine status. Cris Collinsworth hypes up Aaron Rodgers for his honesty, after Rodgers told the biggest lie of all about his vaccine status.

In addition, the FDA has not sanctioned or signed off of Ivermectin being a precautionary measure or treatment for COVID-19, stating that taking excess amounts of Ivermectin can have dire consequences for one’s personal health.

Needless to say, Rodgers will not budge on his stance and many fans will not budge on theirs.

Also Read Article Continues below

Read: "Not questioning his manhood but Dak Prescott looks scared" - Former NFL QB casts doubts over Cowboys QB

Edited by David Nyland

LIVE POLL Q. Do you agree with Cris Collinsworth on Aaron Rodgers being "honest"? Yes No 0 votes so far