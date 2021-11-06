NFL Twitter blasts Aaron Rodgers for claims on Pat McAfee Podcast interview

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is public enemy number one at this point in time. Fresh off a great win over the Arizona Cardinals, it was revealed that Rodgers had COVID.

Testing positive for COVID is not exactly ground-breaking news in today's world, but the revelation that Rodgers wasn't vaccinated shocked everyone alike. When the Packers quarterback was asked before the season whether he was vaccinated, he replied that he was "immunized," thus leading everyone to believe that he had taken the vaccine.

Except he hadn't.

As expected, essentially everyone on the planet blasted the quarterback for being dishonest. Rodgers was called selfish and other expletives.

Rodgers appears on The Pat McAfee Show

The 37-year-old made his first public appearance since it was made known he was not vaccinated. He was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show and Rodgers gave a detailed answer into the whole situation and gave reasons why he chose not to be vaccinated.

Pro Football Talk also took to their Twitter account to give their thoughts on the situation.

ProFootballTalk @ProFootballTalk Aaron Rodgers knew the COVID rules. If he didn't want to follow them, he should have just retired. If he still doesn't like the COVID rules, he should just retire now. Aaron Rodgers knew the COVID rules. If he didn't want to follow them, he should have just retired. If he still doesn't like the COVID rules, he should just retire now.

He also stated that he consulted with Joe Rogan about his methods of fighting COVID and said he chose his body. As one would expect, Twitter went into meltdown once the Rodgers interview aired.

mike freeman @mikefreemanNFL Main takeaway: Aaron Rodgers is an anti-vaxxer, playing the victim over his own selfish acts, and he’s listening to crackpots like Joe Rogan. Main takeaway: Aaron Rodgers is an anti-vaxxer, playing the victim over his own selfish acts, and he’s listening to crackpots like Joe Rogan.

During his interview, Rodgers mentioned a quote from Martin Luther King to get his point across:

"The great MLK said that, 'You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense.' In my opinion it makes no sense. I test every single day, every single day, so we play Arizona on Thursday, guys leave for the weekend. I don't."

Michael David Smith @MichaelDavSmith Aaron Rodgers: "The great MLK said, 'You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense.'"



It's despicable that he would invoke Martin Luther King to justify his anti-vaccine stance. Aaron Rodgers: "The great MLK said, 'You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense.'"It's despicable that he would invoke Martin Luther King to justify his anti-vaccine stance.

Rodgers talked to Joe Rogan about combatting the virus after the commentator/comedian contracted it and beat it by other methods.

This took many people by surprise and it did not go down well.

Jemele Hill @jemelehill Aaron Rodgers really chose to trust Joe Rogan and ivermectin over medical professionals and the vaccine. Man, Jeopardy down bad. Aaron Rodgers really chose to trust Joe Rogan and ivermectin over medical professionals and the vaccine. Man, Jeopardy down bad.

The Packers quarterback used several words such as "cancel culture" and "woke mob" in his interview, which irked people, and some were in disbelief that he did so.

KimberLEY A. Martin @ByKimberleyA Aaron Rodgers literally dropped:



✔️woke mob

✔️cancel culture

✔️I’m not an anti-vaxx flat earther

✔️I did my own research

✔️sterility and fertility



…in one sitdown interview. Aaron Rodgers literally dropped:✔️woke mob ✔️cancel culture✔️I’m not an anti-vaxx flat earther✔️I did my own research ✔️sterility and fertility …in one sitdown interview.

Where can I watch the Aaron Rodgers' Pat McAfee Podcast interview?

As expected, many people around the globe want to make their own assessment of what the veteran quarterback said. You can watch the Rodgers interview in its entirety on YouTube. You can also watch it below:

Everyone has their own thoughts and opinions on the COVID vaccine and on what Rodgers did. After his interview, many people see the quarterback in a different light and it's not a good light either.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar