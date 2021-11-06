NFL Twitter blasts Aaron Rodgers for claims on Pat McAfee Podcast interview

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is public enemy number one at this point in time. Fresh off a great win over the Arizona Cardinals, it was revealed that Rodgers had COVID.
Testing positive for COVID is not exactly ground-breaking news in today's world, but the revelation that Rodgers wasn't vaccinated shocked everyone alike. When the Packers quarterback was asked before the season whether he was vaccinated, he replied that he was "immunized," thus leading everyone to believe that he had taken the vaccine.
Except he hadn't.
As expected, essentially everyone on the planet blasted the quarterback for being dishonest. Rodgers was called selfish and other expletives.
Rodgers appears on The Pat McAfee Show
The 37-year-old made his first public appearance since it was made known he was not vaccinated. He was a guest on the Pat McAfee Show and Rodgers gave a detailed answer into the whole situation and gave reasons why he chose not to be vaccinated.
Pro Football Talk also took to their Twitter account to give their thoughts on the situation.
He also stated that he consulted with Joe Rogan about his methods of fighting COVID and said he chose his body. As one would expect, Twitter went into meltdown once the Rodgers interview aired.
During his interview, Rodgers mentioned a quote from Martin Luther King to get his point across:
"The great MLK said that, 'You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense.' In my opinion it makes no sense. I test every single day, every single day, so we play Arizona on Thursday, guys leave for the weekend. I don't."
Rodgers talked to Joe Rogan about combatting the virus after the commentator/comedian contracted it and beat it by other methods.
This took many people by surprise and it did not go down well.
The Packers quarterback used several words such as "cancel culture" and "woke mob" in his interview, which irked people, and some were in disbelief that he did so.
Where can I watch the Aaron Rodgers' Pat McAfee Podcast interview?
As expected, many people around the globe want to make their own assessment of what the veteran quarterback said. You can watch the Rodgers interview in its entirety on YouTube. You can also watch it below:
Everyone has their own thoughts and opinions on the COVID vaccine and on what Rodgers did. After his interview, many people see the quarterback in a different light and it's not a good light either.