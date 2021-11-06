Recapping Aaron Rodgers interview on Pat McAfee Show: From woke mob to Martin Luther King to Joe Rogan to Ivermectin and more

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is the story in the NFL after it was revealed that he wasn't vaccinated against COVID-19.

Rodgers will now miss his team's game against Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and will be available to practice just one day before the Packers take on the Seahawks.

As one can imagine, there has been plenty of pushback on this whole Rodgers situation, with people calling him a liar and accusing him of being selfish for not taking the vaccine.

Well, now Rodgers has spoken publicly about his decision not to be vaccinated on the Pat McAfee Show, where he is a regular guest every Tuesday as they talk about everything in life and football.

Rodgers on the NFL stooge in training camp

Rodgers claimed that the NFL tried to shame the Packers for their low vaccination rate during training camp. He said:

“When they bring in a stooge in training camp, basically shame our team that we were 19th in the league for percentage of vaccinated people."

Ari Meirov



Rodgers says he stepped up and asked questions for the team. Players and coaches thanked him for that. Aaron Rodgers says before the season the NFL sent in a "stooge" to shame the #Packers because they were 19th in league in vaccination rate at the time.Rodgers says he stepped up and asked questions for the team. Players and coaches thanked him for that. Aaron Rodgers says before the season the NFL sent in a "stooge" to shame the #Packers because they were 19th in league in vaccination rate at the time. Rodgers says he stepped up and asked questions for the team. Players and coaches thanked him for that.

He added:

"I raised my hand and asked a few questions to challenge some of the things he was saying and afterwards I heard from so many people on the team, players, coaches who thanked me for being able to stand up and say the things I said, because it’s hard for those people, especially for people who don’t have a position of leadership or any type of power to stand up to things that don’t make any sense.”

What did Rodgers say about the Woke Mob?

The Packers quarterback attacked the "woke mob" for trying to cancel him. He said:

“I realise im in the cross-hairs of the woke mob right now so before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself right now and I appreciate the chance to tell my side of the story on here."

Rodgers consulted Joe Rogan about treatment for COVID-19

MMA commentator Joe Rogan has already beaten the virus, and Rodgers turned to the comedian/commentator for advice on the best way to deal with it. He revealed:

“I consulted with now a good friend of mine, Joe Rogan, after he got COVID and I have been doing a lot of stuff that he recommended in his podcasts and you know on the phone to me."

David Hookstead



Prepare for media heads to explode. Aaron Rodgers says he's listening to Joe Rogan's advice on how to battle COVID-19 and he's also taking Ivermectin. Prepare for media heads to explode. https://t.co/DXjGJrwif6

"I am going to have the best immunity possible now based on the 2.5 million person study from Israel that people who get COVID and recover, have the most robust immunity.

What is Ivermectin? Rodgers admits he took medicine as part of immunization process

Rodgers revealed that he had been taking Ivermectin on the advice of his medical squad. He said:

“I am thankful for people like Joe stepping up and using his voice, I am thankful for my medical squad and I am thankful for all the love and support I have gotten but I have been taking medical antibodies, Ivermectin, Zinc, vitamin C and DHCQ and I feel pretty incredible.”

Per Drugs.com, Ivermectin is an anti-parasite medication used to treat parasitic diseases.

U.S. FDA

The medication was used in the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic to treat the disease and boost immunity. But the FDA recently released a PSA saying Ivermectin should not be used to treat or prevent COVID-19.

Rodgers quotes Martin Luther King

Rodgers then quoted Martin Luther King, the civil rights activist, when explaining why he thought it was unjust that he, along with other unvaccinated players, had to travel separately to games.

“The great MLK said that ,'You have a moral obligation to object to unjust rules and rules that make no sense'. In my opinion it makes no sense. I test every single day, every single day, so we play Arizona on Thursday, guys leave for the weekend. I don’t.”

Everyone will have their own opinions on whether to be vaccinated or not and ultimately, it is a personal choice. Rodgers has been condemned for his stance on the situation and it shows no signs of slowing down.

Edited by Jay Lokegaonkar