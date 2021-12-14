Aaron Rodgers has made WWE superstar Seth Rollins officially hate football

The NFL and WWE are two powerhouses in sports and they tend to cross paths quite often. WWE superstars like Baron Corbin, Mojo Rawley, Steve McMichael, Brock Lesnar, and WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns have had stints in the NFL. McMichael won a Super Bowl with the Chicago Bears, while former NFL stars like Kevin Greene and Lawrence Taylor have made appearances in the WWE. Several WWE stars are avid fans of the NFL and one seems to be feeling no love from his team recently.

WWE superstar Seth Rollins, once more, hates football

Seth Rollins is a featured WWE superstar who also happens to be a fan of the Chicago Bears. He grew up in Davenport, Iowa, and attends several games annually. The Bears haven't had much success since Rollins became a fan and he's been vocal about his frustration with the Bears on Twitter for years. He's done it so much that it has become a trend on Twitter whenever the Bears are struggling (which is often).

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers beat the Bears 45-30 after Chicago's Robert Quinn mocked Rodgers' title-belt celebration, and the Packers have now swept them this season. Following the Bears' defeat, Seth Rollins posted his usual response:

Before and during the game, NFL and WWE fans were mocking Seth Rollins just as his team mocked Aaron Rodgers.

Zacariah Aguila @zaguila1995

Seth Rollins every time Bears lose: “I hate football” @WWERollins Seth Rollins every time Bears win: “I love football”Seth Rollins every time Bears lose: “I hate football” @WWERollins Seth Rollins every time Bears win: “I love football”Seth Rollins every time Bears lose: “I hate football”

Brenden @BDaut2 Seth Rollins getting ready to tweet “I hate Football” when the Bears lose Seth Rollins getting ready to tweet “I hate Football” when the Bears lose https://t.co/IWlIPQACvm

CLUBBER LAAAANG @Pleas_Kelley313 I going to go Ahead and say that today #SethRollins will hate football I going to go Ahead and say that today #SethRollins will hate football

Seth Rollins is not alone, though, as many NFL fans have not been fans of the game lately. The New York Jets, the Pittsburgh Steelers, and the Seattle Seahawks have left their fans wanting to become followers of the former Monday Night Messiah and turn their backs on their beloved teams.

Rollins' Bears have a chance to win back some love with possible wins against the Minnesota Vikings and the New York Giants to close out the season. The playoffs are in the rearview, but at least there is quarterback Justin Fields to have faith in. Worst-case scenario: Rollins can invite Fields into the WWE and give him a Curb Stomp if he fails in the NFL.

