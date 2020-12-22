One of the NFL's most legendary linebackers has passed away. Kevin Greene, a Hall of Fame pass-rusher who played for four teams during his pro career, died Monday at age 58.

No cause of death has been given, according to ESPN.

.@ProFootballHOF LB Kevin Greene has passed away at the age of 58.



Rest in peace to a legend. pic.twitter.com/pKfTlY66Gu — NFL (@NFL) December 21, 2020

During his playing career, which spanned from 1985-99, Greene notched the third-most sacks for a single player in NFL history. His impressive resume also included two All-Pro selections and five trips to the Pro Bowl.

Greene played for the Los Angeles Rams from 1985-1992, the Pittsburgh Steelers from 1993 to 1995, and the San Francisco 49ers in 1997, plus two stints with the Carolina Panthers in 1996 and 1998-99.

Greene was inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2016. He also spent time as a coach for the Green Bay Packers and New York Jets.

Teams release statements in honor of Kevin Greene

As notes of admiration for Kevin Greene poured in Monday, both the Steelers and Rams organizations shared their sentiments.

"We lost an amazing player and person this morning with the passing of Kevin Greene," Steelers President Art Rooney II said in a statement. "His sudden death is a shock to us all as he was a close friend and teammate to so many people in the Steelers family."

Advertisement

"When Kevin came to the Steelers in 1993, he had an immediate impact," Rooney said. "Paired with Greg Lloyd, Kevin and Greg led a defense that became known as Blitzburgh and went on to play in Super Bowl XXX. Kevin's energy and enthusiasm were inspiring for our team as well as our fans.

"My condolences go out to Kevin's wife, Tara, their children and the entire Greene family in this most difficult time. They will always be members of the Steelers family and in our thoughts and prayers."

The Rams organization released a franchise-wide statement on Kevin Greene's death.

"The Rams family and the NFL lost a game changer today," the statement reads. "We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Hall of Famer Kevin Greene, who left an indelible mark on the Rams franchise with his passion for greatness and his love for teammates and coaches.

Steelers and Rams statements on the passing of the great Kevin Greene: pic.twitter.com/4SMRcNh6bg — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 21, 2020

"He defined what it means to be a Los Angeles Ram, on and off the field, elevating everyone around him through his extraordinary leadership and commitment to serving others. Our thoughts are with the Greene family, his friends, and the countless people he inspired throughout his life."