5 WWE Superstars who could challenge Roman Reigns for the Universal Title

Ever since his rise as a singles star in WWE, fans have theorized the potential of a villainous Roman Reigns. Nevertheless, the Vince McMahon-led promotion was adamant to put over The Big Dog as a strong babyface and a successor to John Cena as the company's franchise player. Fans didn't react too kindly, and for years Reigns represented a tug-of-war between the WWE Universe and the management.

Reigns, however, was a talented in-ring performer who improved every day and had no fault in the above-mentioned struggle. When WWE finally decided to turn him heel, Roman Reigns proved himself from day one.

Assisted by the presence of an incredible storyteller in Paul Heyman, Roman Reigns has turned out to be a must-see WWE Superstar.

Reigns has held the WWE Universal Championship for more than 450 days and has defeated the likes of Cesaro, Finn Balor, Edge and Daniel Bryan.

However, there is no shortage of probable challengers to face The Head Of The Table for the top gold. Here is a list of five superstars who could potentially challenge Reigns next.

#5 Former WWE Champion Jeff Hardy

Survivor Series proved, if nothing else, that fans still possessed an incredible amount of love and respect for Jeff Hardy. WWE has consistently misused Hardy in his latest singles run, and even his lack of major victories have not been able to ruin his credibility. Hardy is a beloved babyface, and the company must use this to their advantage.

Roman Reigns, the numero uno villain of SmackDown, must be pitted against the veteran, daredevil babyface spirit of Jeff Hardy.

The Charismatic Enigma is heading towards the twilight of his career, and this might be the final chance to be involved in a main event storyline.

Reigns should still be the victor of the battle against the fans' wishes, cheering for Hardy's return to the zenith.

Edited by Alan John