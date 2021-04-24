Former WCW and NFL star Steve "Mongo" McMichael reveals he is battling ALS

Former WCW and NFL star Steve "Mongo" McMichael has revealed that he is battling ALS. McMichael, who worked with WCW from 1995 to 1999, was a part of the legendary 1985 Chicago Bears, who won the Super Bowl and are considered one of the greatest NFL teams of all-time.

Steve "Mongo" McMichael revealed in an exclusive interview with former teammate Walter Payton's son, Jarrett Payton, that he is fighting ALS. WGN broke the news.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive nervous system disease that affects the nerve cells in the brain and spinal cord, causing loss of muscle control. McMichael has lost the use of both his arms and hands, but is still capable of walking. He was diagnosed with the disease in January.

Steve "Mongo" McMichael had quite a successful career as a professional wrestler, working four years with WCW. During his time with the promotion, he performed both in the ring and as a color commentator. He is well remembered for his time as part of the Four Horsemen alongside Ric Flair, Arn Anderson, Dean Malenko, and Chris Benoit.

Steve McMichael was also a WCW United States Heavyweight Champion and was an integral part of the Four Horsemen's War Games match against the nWo back in 1997.

One of the greatest defensive linemen of his time, Steve "Mongo" McMichael continues to show his fighting spirit as he takes on this disease.

CM Punk shows his support for Steve "Mongo" McMichael

An integral part of Chicago's culture and the culture of professional wrestling, it comes as no surprise that Steve "Mongo" McMichael has had a considerable influence on Chicago native and noted Bears Fan CM Punk.

CM Punk showed his support for McMichael with a touching tribute post on Twitter. The post contains a picture of Punk and McMichael at a baseball game and has been tagged with the hashtag TeamMongo.

The news of McMichael's battle with ALS comes as a surprise to many fans, who remember him not only as a legendary Super Bowl winning professional football player, but also for his time in the wrestling industry.

The Sportskeeda community extends its thoughts and prayers to Steve McMichael and his family as he continues to battle the disease.