"Not questioning his manhood but Dak Prescott looks scared" - Former NFL QB casts doubts over Cowboys QB

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has received his fair share of criticism during his young NFL career. Being the quarterback of America’s Team adds to any further fuss that the position already comes with. But no one had questioned the two-time Pro Bowler’s manhood or the way he played before. That changed when ESPN NFL analyst Dan Orlovsky discussed Prescott's performance against the Washington Football Team on the ESPN radio show Keyshawn, JWill and Max:

"I'm not saying that I'm challenging his manhood, but he just looks like he's playing scared.”

The former NFL quarterback went on to say:

“And it's weird because that has always been a calling card of Dak. Like that guy in the pocket has always been a superstar."

Prescott went 22 of 39 for 211 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions along with seven rushing attempts for 15 yards in the Cowboys’ 27-20 win over WFT. His lone touchdown pass came late in the first quarter to four-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Amari Cooper.

John Owning @JohnOwning Dak Prescott's 4 turnover-worthy plays vs. WAS were the most he's had in a game since Week 14 of 2018. #Cowboys Dak Prescott's 4 turnover-worthy plays vs. WAS were the most he's had in a game since Week 14 of 2018. #Cowboys

The first interception was a pass intended for wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and picked off by safety Landon Collins. Interception number two came in the fourth quarter when linebacker Cole Holcomb returned it for a 31-yard touchdown.

Is Dak Prescott in a slump?

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott

Prescott is ninth in the NFL in passing yards with 3,381 yards and in passing touchdowns with 24. Over his last five starts, he has six touchdowns and five interceptions with a pair of interceptions in two games. The Dallas quarterback has 1,331 yards passing in this stretch and has been sacked 11 times, including five times against the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 11.

If there is a positive to take away from this slump, it is the fact that Prescott has a completion percentage of 65 percent or better in four of the team’s last five games.

Mike Leslie @MikeLeslieWFAA According to Mike McCarthy, QB Dak Prescott is not hurt. According to Mike McCarthy, he’s not in a slump.



Those two things in concert are an impossibility. It has to be one or the other. Because if both were true, he’d be playing like he was Weeks 1-6. According to Mike McCarthy, QB Dak Prescott is not hurt. According to Mike McCarthy, he’s not in a slump.Those two things in concert are an impossibility. It has to be one or the other. Because if both were true, he’d be playing like he was Weeks 1-6.

Prescott was the NFC Offensive Player of the Week with 445 passing yards and three touchdowns in the Cowboys’ Week 6 win over the New England Patriots. Overall, this Cowboys offense is second in the NFL, and Dallas are leading the NFC East with a record of 9-4.

If Dak can get back on track, the Cowboys could be in prime position to play in Los Angeles in the Super Bowl come February 2022.

