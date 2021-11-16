"Don't do that sh*t again" - Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has some telling advice for franchise quarterback Dak Prescott

For Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott, things couldn't be any better right now. Despite a Week 9 upset loss to the Denver Broncos, the Cowboys made amends by drubbing the Atlanta Falcons in Week 10 by a score of 43-3.

The Cowboys were playing with their hair on fire throughout the entire game. The defense had two sacks and three interceptions, the offense scored four touchdowns before halftime, and even special teams did their part by recovering a blocked punt in the end zone.

Again, this was all before halftime.

However, there was one particular play by Dak Prescott that caught the attention of Cowboys legend Michael Irvin.

"Don't do that sh*t again" - says Michael Irvin to Dak Prescott

When Michael Irvin talks, people listen. The former "playmaker" is a three-time champion with the Cowboys and was an integral part of the Cowboys being THE team of the 1990s as the star receiver for former Hall of Fame quarterback Troy Aikman.

During Sunday's game against the Falcons in the third quarter, with the team up by 33 points, Prescott took a vicious hit when running for a touchdown, which made the score 43-3 at the time. Upon seeing this, Michael Irvin had some advice for the quarterback.

"We don't need that TD that bad bro!! @dak don't do that sh*t again!!! WE NEED YOU HEALTHY!!!!"

Irvin and the Cowboys nation remember, just a season ago, when Prescott was injured and out for the season with a fractured ankle. The injury derailed the season as the team was unable to recover and replace its franchise quarterback.

Prescott was not hurt by the hit and finished the game going 24-31 with 296 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Will the Cowboys make it to the Super Bowl?

The answer to this question can be tricky, but if their primary players (specifically Prescott) can remain healthy, the Cowboys have a great chance of making it all the way to the big game in February. Prescott has become a mid-season candidate for NFL MVP, and besides a Week 9 loss, which now seems to be an outlier, the quarterback has been spectacular this year.

We all know about the offensive line, running game, and passing options for the team, but this year, the Cowboys appear to have a defense that they can rely on to win games. Cornerback Trevon Diggs leads the league with eight interceptions this season.

Rookie linebacker Micah Parsons, who does double duty by also playing as an edge rusher this season, has played like the first-round pick that he is.

The Dallas Cowboys take on the Kansas City Chiefs on the road in Week 11 at 4:25 PM EST.

