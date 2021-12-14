"Don't think the NFL is hard" - Cowboys rookie Micah Parsons makes a bold claim regarding his competition

Micah Parsons has made life in the NFL look easy. But that's not how it's supposed to happen as a rookie in the National Football League. Not even for one like Parsons, who was drafted by the Dallas Cowboys with the 12th overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

Yesterday, the Cowboys escaped with a narrow win over the division rival Washington Football Team by a score of 27-20. If each player were given a bit of truth serum, to a man, they would each tell you that Parsons is largely responsible for the win.

After the game, Parsons spoke with Albert Breer of Monday Morning Quarterback, and he had some interesting things to say about his time, so far, in the NFL.

Micah Parsons makes bold statement about his competition

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

Breer caught up with Parsons after the game, and here is some of what the rookie sensation had to say:

"I don’t really think the NFL is hard. I think they got some really great players around here. But I just think it’s a bunch of players that work really hard, and I think it rubs off whenever you play guys like La’el [Collins in practice]. When I’m going against La’el and I’m challenging him every down, saying, What could I do there? How can I make this better? Or I’m going against Zack [Martin], and I’m just getting those opportunities, it really just makes those guys [on other teams] not look as good."

Although Parsons's words of "I don't really think the NFL is hard" may sound braggadocious, he further explains his feelings come from practicing against those on his team that he deems as the best.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Micah Parsons on the potential of this Cowboys defense: “The best is yet to come. I think this is just the beginning.” Micah Parsons on the potential of this Cowboys defense: “The best is yet to come. I think this is just the beginning.” https://t.co/KApXrYe4dA

In fact, Parsons comes across as a rookie sensation who is humble enough to understand that his teammates are the driving force behind making him the player that he is burgeoning into.

Is Parsons a candidate for Defensive Rookie of the Year?

Dallas Cowboys v Kansas City Chiefs

Parsons easily fits the bill as a candidate for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. Parsons' play has been so dominating that he should also be in consideration for the Defensive Player of the Year award.

In the game yesterday vs. the WFT, Parsons had two sacks (12 for the season) and a forced fumble that led to a defensive touchdown.

He is only two-and-a-half sacks shy of the rookie sack record of 14.5, set in 1999 by former Tennessee Titans defensive end Jevon Kearse.

Also Read Article Continues below

If the first 14 weeks have been any indication, the Dallas Cowboys may have found the next big thing at the linebacker position.

Edited by Windy Goodloe