Watch: "I understood the assignment" - CeeDee Lamb reveals the conversation he had with Cowboys legend Michael Irvin before Saints clash

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver Ceedee Lamb and Hall of Famer Michael Irvin have a special bond. Lamb was given the famous number 88 when he was drafted last year in the first round.

Before the Cowboys crunch clash against the New Orleans Saints on Thursday night, Lamb and Irvin had a conversation about what the second-year receiver had to do. Speaking post-game with Irvin on NFL Network, Lamb gave a little insight into just exactly what was said. He said:

"He said go make a play and that is definitely what I had to do so I understood the assignment and did what I had to do."

Lamb helps Cowboys past Saints

Coming into the game, the Cowboys were in a rut, losing three of their last four games and desperately needed a win to steady the ship. Facing Taysom Hill and the Saints without a host of coaches, it was never going to be pretty.

The 27-17 win for Dallas was not smooth, but they got a much-needed victory and Lamb was largely responsible for it. The second-year receiver caught seven passes for 89 yards to lead the Cowboys and had a 33 yard pass catch which was later deemed to be a rushing attempt.

Lamb is fast approaching the 1,000 receiving yard mark, and with his 89 yards on Thursday, he now has 829 yards on the season. He is now becoming one of Dak Prescott's best and most trusted receivers and that is with Amari Cooper and Michael Gallup alongside him.

Much was made of the Cowboys decision to take Lamb with the 17th overall pick in the 2020 NFL draft as the franchise desperately needed some defensive help. Now with Lamb's production, it looks like a great get for the team.

The win over the Saints now sees Dallas move to 8-4 for the season and take a firmer grip on the NFC East. With just five games remaining, four of them are divisional matchups, so while Dallas leads the division at this point in time, it is still up for grabs.

For Lamb, he is quickly becoming the star of the league. His route-running, catching and yards after the catch make him a must-watch on TV and he is going a long way in doing the Cowboys' famous 88 jersey proud.

