"Don't put that into the air" - Cowboys QB Dak Prescott left flummoxed by reporter's bizarre claim 

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott typically conducts his press conferences face-to-face, but since the team was coming off a game Sunday, he opted to do a conference call. Prescott and the Cowboys came off a Week 11 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs 19-9 at Arrowhead Stadium. In the game, the Cowboys signal-caller went 28 of 43 for 216 yards passing with no TDs and two INTs. Before their Thanksgiving Day game against the Las Vegas Raiders, a journalist gave a response as to why he was not in person and it perplexed the QB.

What did the reporter ask Dak Prescott?

A reporter asked, in an attempt at humor, why the two-time Pro Bowl QB was not there in-person for the press conference on Wednesday before the Raiders game was due to having surgery. Prescott, who was quite bewildered by the question, responded, saying:

“No what? Hell no. Don’t put that into the air.”

Although it was an attempt at humor by the reporter in question, the joke in itself may not have been in good taste. In the third quarter of their Week Five game against their NFC East rival, the New York Giants last year, Prescott, on first down from the Giants 27 yard-line, ran a quarterback draw up the middle of the field. He was untouched for the first five yards of his nine-yard run, all while dodging a Giants defensive player for more yards as he shifted to his left.

Giants S Logan Ryan came in to make a play on the Cowboys QB but Prescott lodged his right hand into Ryan's helmet, pushing him down onto the field. Ryan's right leg pinned the 2016 AP Offensive Rookie of the Year’s right ankle to the turf as Ryan fell. The heaviness and twisting force caused the horrendous injury. Prescott attempted to push his distorted right ankle back in with no success.

He was carted off the field, ending his season after just five games, and the Cowboys finished in third place in the NFC East with a 6-10 record. In July of this year, he suffered an injury to this right shoulder by straining it. He had two MRIs on the shoulder and did not play a single snap in the preseason. For Cowboys fans, the health of their franchise QB is no laughing matter.

