Watch: "I call it throw up ball" - Cowboys owner Jerry Jones left unimpressed with penalties called by refs during Raiders tie

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones has watched more Cowboys Thanksgiving games than anyone. During Week 12's Thanksgiving clash against the Las Vegas Raiders, the Cowboys were unsuccessful in capturing the win. The Raiders won 36-33, but the bigger story was the overbearing number of penalties called.

The Cowboys and the Raiders were penalized a whopping 14 times each. The 28 penalties called by Shawn Hochuli resulted in 276 yards. The poorly officiated game left a bad taste in the mouth of fans, analysts, and Jerry Jones.

After the game, Jones voiced his disgust in front of the media.

Jon Machota @jonmachota Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not pleased with the way today’s Cowboys vs. Raiders game was officiated: “(The Raiders) took advantage of the situation. I call it ‘Throw up ball.’” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is not pleased with the way today’s Cowboys vs. Raiders game was officiated: “(The Raiders) took advantage of the situation. I call it ‘Throw up ball.’” https://t.co/trMKgyfBw2

If a picture speaks a thousand words, then Jerry Jones' face must have uttered a thousand more. Derek Carr and DeSean Jackson caught on to the refs blowing their whistles heavily early on in the game. Jackson had a monstrous game with three catches for 102 yards and a touchdown.

More importantly, Jackson drew multiple pass interference calls in the Cowboys' secondary. Anthony Brown was specifically targeted often and finished with four crucial pass interference penalties. Referring to the game, Jones coined the expression "throw up ball," which was a perfect depiction of the Raiders' offensive game plan.

"Oakland took advantage of the situation. I call it 'throw up ball' the right way to play a game like this is to just throw it out there and get a penalty," said Jones.

The Cowboys and the Raiders have two of the biggest fanbases in the league. Thanksgiving is also one of only two days a year (other than the Super Bowl) where even non-football fans could possibly be watching the game.

If someone was watching this game with hopes of becoming a fan of the sport, the refs did everything they could to turn them away. This is how Jerry Jones felt, too:

"Well this will arguably be the most watched game other than the Super Bowl, and I hate that it got down to just throwing the ball up and getting penalties to get your big plays," Jerry Jones said.

Derek Carr was exceptional, completing five deep passes of 30 yards or more. Josh Jacobs had his best game of the season as well, rushing for 4.0 yards per attempt.

The Cowboys started slowly in the first three quarters without Amari Cooper and CeeDee Lamb. But Michael Gallup did everything in his power to fill the void in the fourth quarter with five catches for 102 yards.

The officiating was too big of a story for the teams to overcome. Fans definitely haven't been thankful for the refs after this sloppy game.

Sheil Kapadia @SheilKapadia 28 penalties: The most in a regular-season game in the last five seasons.



276 penalty yards: The third-most in a game in the last 10 seasons.



I'll be telling my grandkids about that officiating performance in 25 years. A heartfelt thank you. That is why we watch. 28 penalties: The most in a regular-season game in the last five seasons.276 penalty yards: The third-most in a game in the last 10 seasons.I'll be telling my grandkids about that officiating performance in 25 years. A heartfelt thank you. That is why we watch.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Officiating aside, the Raiders picked up a must-win game to stay alive in the AFC West. Meanwhile, Jerry Jones' Cowboys have lost three of their last four games and will look to rebound next Thursday.

Edited by Piyush Bisht