When was the last time the Dallas Cowboys won on Thanksgiving?

The Dallas Cowboys are one of two teams that always play on Thanksgiving, the other one being the Detroit Lions. This is a tradition that comes from a long time ago, since 1966, six years after their foundation.

The Cowboys have a positive record in Thanksgiving games, winning 31 of the 53 games played and losing 21, with the remaining game being a tie. They're currently on a two-game losing streak during games played in the holiday.

Pickswise @Pickswise The Cowboys are 1-9 ATS on Thanksgiving in their past 10 games



Dallas last covered in 2018



Cowboys currently -7 today vs the Raiders 👀 The Cowboys are 1-9 ATS on Thanksgiving in their past 10 gamesDallas last covered in 2018Cowboys currently -7 today vs the Raiders 👀 https://t.co/bl3ZTaARqd

When was the last Cowboys win on Thanksgiving?

The last time the Cowboys won a Thanksgiving was in 2018, when they beat the Washington Football Team by a 31-23 scoreline.

It was the third of a five-game winning streak that fueled the Cowboys into the NFL playoffs and the NFC East title. The team started the year with a 3-5 record, but finished 10-6 with seven wins over their last eight games.

In the NFC playoffs, they beat the Seattle Seahawks in the Wild Card Round, but lost to the Los Angeles Rams the following week. The Rams won the conference and went to the Super Bowl, losing to the New England Patriots.

That November 22 game was a vital win for Dallas, as their 6-5 record put them in first place in the NFC East, surpassing the Philadelphia Eagles. It was also revenge for their first game of the season, when Washington won 20-17 in Week 7.

The Cowboys had a perfect offensive gameplan that day, ramping through Washington's defense both ways. Through the air, Amari Cooper was a beast, with 8 catches, 180 yards and 2 touchdowns, one of them being a 90-yard touchdown catch-and-run.

Philadelphia Eagles v Dallas Cowboys

Dak Prescott finished the day with 22 completions, 289 yards and two touchdowns. His passer rating that day was 121.6.

Ezekiel Elliott also had himself a day. He had 26 carries, 121 rushing yards and scored a touchdown. That year, Elliott was one of the greatest players on the Cowboys' offense, leading the league with 1434 rushing yards and 6 touchdowns. He was drafted in the same year as Prescott, and they have been major pieces in Dallas since Tony Romo's era ended.

In 2019, the Cowboys lost to the Buffalo Bills 26-15 on Thanksgiving. Last season, with Prescott out with an injury, another loss, this time a 41-16 domination by the same Washington Football Team.

The Cowboys play on Thanksgiving this year against the Las Vegas Raiders.

